Atsign Defuses Terrapin Threat with SSH No Ports: Secure Connections, Untouched

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the recent Terrapin vulnerability casts a shadow over SSH security, Atsign steps forward with a definitive solution: SSH No Ports. SSH No Ports eliminates the possibility of the Terrapin man-in-the-middle attack as well as any port-based exploits, safeguarding critical server access for businesses worldwide.



Terrapin exploits a previously unknown weakness in OpenSSH, the ubiquitous secure shell protocol. By manipulating connection requests, malicious actors can gain unauthorized server access, even behind traditional firewall defenses. This alarming vulnerability puts an estimated 11 million servers and countless organizations at risk, potentially exposing sensitive data and disrupting operations.

Enter Atsign's SSH No Ports: Security Redefined

SSH No Ports undermines the very foundation of Terrapin's attack vector by eliminating the potential for any interference or disruption of the transmission during the initial handshake connection. SSH No Ports achieves this by leveraging cryptography and a unique handshake process to establish secure connections rendering Terrapin ineffective.

"The Terrapin attack exposes the critical need for more proactive security measures," declared Colin Constable, CTO of Atsign. "Atsign is committed to staying ahead of evolving threats and providing our customers with the most advanced security solutions available based on Networking 2.0 principles. SSH No Ports empowers organizations to confidently manage server access without the vulnerabilities inherent in traditional methods."

Key Benefits of Atsign's SSH No Ports:

Terrapin-Proof and Beyond: Cryptographic handshake and connectivity without open listening ports renders Terrapin and port-based exploits powerless.

Simplified IT Management: Streamlines server access control by eliminating the need to reconfigure gateways, setting up port forwarding on routers, or using a VPN.

Easy Access from Anywhere: Access your devices regardless of where they are - behind routers, NAT, firewalls, VPNs, private/1918 addresses, or even on the move.



About Atsign

Atsign specializes in Networking 2.0 infrastructure, software solutions, and SDKs. The company's mission is to make the Internet more secure, private, and accessible for everyone while greatly reducing network complexity. Atsign’s products are based on the promise of a new approach to networking using public key cryptography and microservices.

Contact:

Scott Hetherington

Marketer

media@atsign.com

1-844-827-0985

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.



