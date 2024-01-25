The Dickey Foundation Donates in El Paso, TX to kick off 2024

Dallas, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, provided a well-deserved grant to the responder team in El Paso, TX earlier this month.

On Tuesday, January 16, The Dickey Foundation made a stop at the El Paso Fire Department - Station 36 located at 1960 Resler Drive El Paso, TX. During this visit the Foundation presented the department with a grant of 10 sets of Dual Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), valued at more than $7,500. These light weight suits are particularly important when responding to car accidents, grass fires and other emergencies in the hot Texas heat.

“The Dickey Foundation is grateful to continue offering support for additional safety to the first responders of El Paso,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO Dickey’s Capital Group. “We’re honored to continue being partners in the mission of helping those brave men and women who protect and serve every day.”

Additionally in 2024, The Dickey Foundation has launched a First Responder Catering Program. This program is aimed to continue to build awareness of The Dickey Foundation, as well as highlight the charitable side of the hardworking Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner/Operators and Pit Crews across the country.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 82 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 41 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue has over 500 restaurants across the United States.

Dickey's was named to Newsweek's 2022 America's Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers' choice awards. Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country's 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation's Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey's Barbecue is part of Dickey's Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com.

