Matterport’s Digital Twin Platform Helps VRPM Design the Future of Modern Workspaces

SUNNYVALE, Calif, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) partner, VRPM , a leading visualization and virtual staging platform, demonstrated how Matterport's Digital Twin Platform is being applied to virtual staging for interior design in the commercial real estate sector.



VRPM is one of the leading virtual staging platforms in the UK, which with Matterport’s technology has scanned over 15,000 properties. As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the business landscape, VRPM experienced a surge in demand for virtual staging and design solutions addressing challenges such as varying occupancy levels and increased distancing between workspaces.

Collaborating with Compton, a London-based office and investment real estate firm, VRPM uses virtual staging within Matterport 3D digital twins to provide potential tenants an authentic sense of what it would be like to inhabit a space. Utilizing Matterport's developer tools, VRPM has created a virtual staging app that seamlessly integrates with 3D scans, enabling collaborative design processes within an immersive digital twin.

Virtual staging's future extends beyond just securing tenant leases. It now emphasizes enhancing real estate customer experiences by considering the needs of prospective occupants, such as office furniture requirements or the desire to fully replicate the virtual staging. Traditionally, commercial furniture manufacturers used standard architectural models to display furniture in buildings. However, with Matterport's digital twins, VRPM can create virtual stages with 3D objects that accurately show a piece's appearance and fit in a space. VRPM aims to make these stages shoppable, allowing tenants to directly purchase the furniture and décor they see from the manufacturers.

The accuracy of Matterport's digital twins has enabled VRPM to effectively support Kitt, one of London's leading managed office operators, in staging some of its commercial properties. Utilizing VRPM and Matterport, Kitt successfully staged nearly 15,000 square feet in just a week, a key factor in rapidly marketing the space to potential tenants. Furthermore, Kitt collaborated with VRPM and Matterport to create a library of furniture and design choices, enabling tenants to visualize their future spaces tailored to their specific business needs. Implementing these concepts physically would have incurred costs of tens of thousands of dollars.

To learn more about Matterport’s Property Marketing solution and VRPM's innovative approach to modern workspaces, read the full case study .

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking digital twin platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

©2024 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

press@matterport.com

Investor Contact:

ir@matterport.com