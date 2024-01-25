Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market Size to Surpass USD 26.21 Billion in 2030 Driven by Demand for Data Analytics and Business Intelligence | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The SNS Insider report predicts that the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.31% between 2023 and 2030, with its value expected to increase from USD 12.86 billion in 2022 to USD 26.21 billion in 2030.”

Market Overview

A Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is a comprehensive software solution designed to bridge the gap between the strategic planning and operational execution phases in manufacturing. Operating at the shop floor level, MES serves as the nerve center that orchestrates, monitors, and controls various manufacturing processes in real-time. Its primary objective is to optimize production activities, ensure adherence to quality standards, and facilitate seamless communication between different components of the production cycle. MES facilitates efficient production planning by allocating resources, defining work orders, and establishing realistic schedules. This aids in optimizing the utilization of machinery, labor, and materials, ultimately contributing to enhanced overall efficiency.

Market Analysis

The fourth industrial revolution, commonly known as Industry 4.0, has ushered in a new era of smart manufacturing. MES plays a crucial role in this paradigm shift by integrating various technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), AI (Artificial Intelligence), and Big Data analytics. The synergy between MES and Industry 4.0 not only improves real-time visibility but also enables data-driven decision-making, contributing significantly to operational excellence. The manufacturing execution system (MES) market is witnessing a surge in adoption across both discrete and process manufacturing industries. In discrete manufacturing, MES assists in managing complex production processes, while in process manufacturing, it aids in maintaining batch consistency and adherence to predefined parameters. This versatility positions MES as a valuable asset for a wide array of manufacturing environments. The era of big data has transformed the way businesses operate, and MES is at the forefront of leveraging real-time data analytics. By providing actionable insights into production performance, MES enables quick decision-making, reducing downtime and enhancing overall productivity.

Key Players Listed in this Report are:

Accenture PLC

Rockwell Automation

Dassault Systemes

Honeywell International

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd

SAP

Aspen Technology, Inc.

Emerson Electric

Aptean, Inc

General Electric Company

Applied Materials, Inc.

Andea Solutions

Samsung Group of Companies & Other Players

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 12.86 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 26.21 Bn CAGR CAGR of 9.31% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market Opportunities & Challenges



In the ever-evolving realm of manufacturing, the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market is gearing up for remarkable growth, unveiling a spectrum of opportunities for industry trailblazers. The escalating demand for instantaneous data analytics, streamlined production processes, and the seamless assimilation of manufacturing systems propels the surge of MES solutions. As the paradigm shifts towards intelligent factories, MES takes center stage in orchestrating the smooth functioning of shop-floor operations. However, amidst the promising horizons, challenges cast their shadows. The intricate tapestry of manufacturing processes, coupled with the imperative to integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise systems, presents a formidable obstacle. Moreover, as cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things take center stage, the specter of cybersecurity concerns looms large, demanding foolproof solutions. Navigating this ever-changing landscape calls for industry stakeholders to delicately balance innovation and security, ensuring that MES not only unleashes operational excellence but does so with a robust response to emerging challenges.

Key Takeaway from Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market Study

In the automotive segment, MES plays a pivotal role in optimizing production workflows, enhancing operational efficiency, and ensuring quality control throughout the manufacturing lifecycle. The automotive industry's complex and dynamic nature requires robust MES solutions to manage diverse processes, from design and engineering to production and supply chain management.

The software segment is emerging as a key player in shaping the future of manufacturing execution system (MES) market. The software industry's influence extends beyond traditional manufacturing, as companies increasingly adopt software-driven approaches for product development and process control.

Recent Developments

Rockwell Automation has recently forged a strategic partnership with BIC, marking a significant collaboration aimed at propelling digital transformation and enhancing operational efficiency. The focal point of this alliance is the implementation of Plex Manufacturing Execution System (MES) to streamline and optimize various manufacturing processes.

has recently forged a strategic partnership with BIC, marking a significant collaboration aimed at propelling digital transformation and enhancing operational efficiency. The focal point of this alliance is the implementation of Plex Manufacturing Execution System (MES) to streamline and optimize various manufacturing processes. AXISCADES Technologies has entered into a strategic partnership with Cantier, a prominent entity in Singapore, to advance Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES). This collaboration reflects a shared vision to leverage technological solutions for optimizing manufacturing operations and enhancing overall efficiency.

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market Dynamics Analysis

The manufacturing execution system (MES) market is currently experiencing dynamic shifts shaped by a combination of drivers, restraints, challenges, and potential threats. One of the key drivers propelling the MES market forward is the relentless pursuit of operational efficiency by manufacturing enterprises across diverse industries. MES solutions play a pivotal role in optimizing production processes, reducing lead times, and enhancing overall productivity, thereby aligning with the industry's need for increased competitiveness and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, the rising trend of Industry 4.0 and the integration of smart manufacturing technologies contribute significantly to the growth of the MES market, as manufacturers seek to harness the power of data analytics, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT) for real-time decision-making.

On the flip side, certain restraints pose challenges to the manufacturing execution system (MES) market. One notable obstacle is the considerable upfront investment required for implementing MES, which might deter smaller enterprises with limited financial resources. Additionally, the complexity of integrating MES with existing legacy systems can be a potential restraint, as it demands a seamless integration process to avoid disruptions in ongoing operations. The inherent resistance to change within traditional manufacturing environments could also impede the smooth adoption of MES, highlighting the importance of effective change management strategies.

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market Key Segments:

By Offering

Software

Services

By Discrete Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical devices

Consumer packaged goods

Others

By Deployment Type

On-premises

On-demand

Hybrid

By Process Industry

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences

Energy & Power

Water & Wastewater Management

Others

Key Regional Developments

The North American manufacturing execution system (MES) market stands as a beacon of technological innovation, driven by the region's advanced manufacturing infrastructure. The presence of leading market players, coupled with a proactive approach towards technology adoption, has catapulted North America to the forefront of MES integration. Europe is witnessing a paradigm shift in manufacturing with a strong embrace of Industry 4.0 principles. The MES market in this region is characterized by a focus on smart manufacturing, data-driven decision-making, and connectivity across the entire value chain. The Asia-Pacific region emerges as a powerhouse in the MES market, propelled by the resurgence of manufacturing activities and rapid industrialization. Countries like China, India, and Japan are witnessing a surge in demand for MES solutions as manufacturers seek to enhance production visibility, quality control, and overall operational efficiency.

Impact of Recession

The impact of the ongoing recession on the manufacturing execution system (MES) market is multifaceted. While budget constraints and delayed investments pose challenges, there are opportunities for MES providers to align with industry demands for cost reduction, resilience, and digital transformation. As the manufacturing landscape continues to evolve, MES remains a critical tool for businesses seeking to navigate the complexities of recession and emerge stronger on the other side. The key lies in understanding and adapting to the changing needs of the industry, offering solutions that not only withstand economic downturns but also contribute to long-term operational excellence.

