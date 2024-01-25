United States Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market Outlook 2030: Comprehensive Analysis and Growth Forecast

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, Grade, Application, End Use, Region-Wise Demand, Import & Export, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



USA EVA demand stood at 357.73 Thousand Tonnes in 2020 and is forecast to reach 578.53 Thousand Tonnes by 2030, growing at a healthy CAGR of 4.64% until 2030.and the demand for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) may increase further owing to increasing demand in the packaging industry. The demand for packaged goods increased in the food industry.

Further rising growth in the Fast-moving Consumer Goods industry in the country is expected to increase the demand further. Also, the commercial and industrial sectors are planning to use solar energy to power the plants and machinery that is also anticipated to increase the demand for EVA in solar cell encapsulation.

The USA is one of the major economies of the world and with the biggest healthcare industry and pharmaceutical industry the impact of COVID-19, influenced the market growth. COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the market, in general, and disrupted the country's economy. The manufacturing units were closed for a significant amount of time and disturbed the distribution channels.

The rising threat of mass death convinced the government to maintain lockdown methods keeping the markets at a halt. The government is slowly controlling the consequences, and steadily market is regaining its composure. With a steady CAGR in the upcoming forecast years, the market may grow and present as a potential investment for the new market player that supports the market growth in the future.



Under this subscription, you would be able to access US Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) market demand and supply analysis on a cloud-based platform for one year. The data is updated on a near real-time basis to add any new movement in the industry including but not limited to new plant announcements, plant shutdowns, temporary disruptions in demand or supply, news and deals, and much more specific to Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA).



Years Considered for Analysis:

Historical Years: 2015 - 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2030

This report will be delivered on an online digital platform with a one-year subscription and quarterly update.



Key Deliverables

Installed Capacity By Company: Installed capacity within the country along with the individual capacity of leading players

Installed Capacity By Location: Installed capacity at several locations across the country

Installed Capacity By Process:



Installed capacity by different processes

Installed Capacity By Technology: Installed capacity by different technologies being used to produce Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Production By Company: Actual production done by different companies

Operating Efficiency By Company: Operating efficiency at which different companies are operating their plants

Demand By End-Use: Demand/Sale of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate in different end-user industries across the country

Demand By Sales Channel: Demand/Sale of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate by different sales channels across the country

Demand By Region: Demand/Sale of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate in different regions of the country

Country-Wise Exports: Exports of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate by Different Countries

Country-Wise Imports: Imports of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate by Different Countries

Demand & Supply Gap: Demand & Supply Gap at country level

Market Share of Leading Players: Revenue shares of leading players in the country

News & Deals: Historical & Current News & Deals in the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market



Key Topics Covered:



1. United States Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market Outlook, 2015-2030

1.1. Capacity By Company

1.2. Capacity By Location

1.3. Capacity By Technology

1.4. Production By Company

1.5. Operating Efficiency By Company

1.6. Country Wise Exports

1.7. Country Wise Imports

1.8. Demand & Supply Gap



2. United States Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Demand Outlook, 2015-2030

2.1. Demand By Grade (Below 18% VA, 18% VA, 28% VA, Above 28% VA)

2.2. Demand By Application (Solar Cell Encapsulation, Adhesives, Film, Foam, Wires and Cables, Others)

2.3. Demand By End Use (Renewable Energy, Packaging, Agriculture, Footwear, Electrical and Electronics, Others)

2.4. Demand By Region

2.5. Company Share of Leading Players



3. News & Deals





https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qp8qru

