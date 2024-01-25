Changes in the Supervisory Boards of subsidiaries

The membership of the Supervisory Board of AS Infortar subsidiary AS Eesti Gaas is changing. As of 01.02.2024, Jelena Fedosejeva was elected as a member of the Supervisory Board based on a resolution of the sole shareholder of AS Eesti Gaas, the mandate is valid for five years. The Supervisory Board of AS Eesti Gaas will then continue with five members.



As of 01.02.2024 Jelena Fedosejeva will not continue as a member of the Supervisory Board of Akciju sabiedrba "Gaso" based on the resolution of the sole shareholder AS Eesti Gaas. The Supervisory Board of Akciju sabiedrba "Gaso" will then continue with four members.

Infortar operates in five countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, maritime transport, and real estate. Infortar owns a 42% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 100,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 104 companies belong to the Infortar group: 48 subsidiaries, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,333 people.

