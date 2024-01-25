Object Management Group Collaborates with MIT Horizon for Transform! @ InfoComm 2024

BOSTON, MA, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Object Management Group®️ (OMG®️) announced that it has collaborated with MIT Horizon to make its MIT Horizon Essentials available to Transform! @ InfoComm 2024 attendees.

MIT Horizon is part of MIT Open Learning, MIT's initiative to transform teaching and learning through innovative digital technology. Curated resources feature an accessible, unbiased foundation for professionals at all levels and roles. MIT Horizon is usually only available to enterprises and organizations.

“We are excited to offer Transform! attendees Horizon Essentials as part of their entry fee,” said Bill Hoffman, CEO and Chairman of OMG. “These educational resources will help organizations keep ahead of disruptive technologies, such as digital transformation, and more.”

“We’re looking forward to working with OMG to offer Horizon Essentials at Transform!,” said Kathleen D Kennedy, Senior Director, MIT Horizon. “Our online libraries, events, and experiences distill technical expertise into easy-to-digest resources. Horizon Essentials includes the latest world-class expertise from MIT and industry and will provide established and emerging technologies to Transform! attendees without the distraction of market noise.”

MIT Horizon Essentials includes:

An exclusive library covering 14 major technologies and innovations

Articles, audio articles, eBooks, podcasts, and videos

Curated content from MIT and across industries

Real-world case studies of technology today via the Horizon newsletter

Live online events featuring experts from industry and academia

At Transform! @InfoComm 2024, exhibitors will deliver hands-on experiences through an Innovation Hub and solutions showcases, highlighting new technology trends, breakthroughs, products, and services. Attendees will discover new economic growth and efficiency opportunities, exploring innovation across diverse industries, from business and government to academia, and multiple topics, including cybersecurity, generative AI, augmented reality, digital twins, responsible computing, IoT and edge, business architecture modeling, and more.

MIT Essentials is free with your Transform! Conference registration. Sign up for more information about Transform! @InfoComm today.

The InfoComm 2024 team is also taking inquiries for exhibit and sponsorship opportunities for Transform! @InfoComm 2024.

About Transform! @InfoComm 2024

At Transform! @InfoComm 2024, attendees will discover new opportunities for economic growth and efficiency, exploring innovation across diverse industries, from business and government to academia, and multiple domains, including cybersecurity, generative AI, augmented reality, digital twins, responsible computing, IoT and edge, business architecture modeling, and more. Learn more about Transform! @InfoComm 2024.

About InfoComm

InfoComm is North America's largest technology exhibition and conference focused on the pro AV industry. The exhibition is produced by the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA) and currently ranks as the 28th largest trade show in the United States by Trade Show Executive. In addition, AVIXA and its partners produce a global portfolio of trade shows and conferences, including InfoComm China, Beijing; InfoComm India; InfoComm Asia; Integrate; and Integrated Systems Europe.

About OMG

When tech organizations, governments, and academia must solve discrete pieces of a technology puzzle or discuss matters of common interest, they often seek to join or form a consortium. Since 1989, Object Management Group®️ (OMG®️) has created and nurtured a productive community with common technology interests and problems to resolve. OMG communities include Augmented Reality Enterprise Alliance (AREA), BPM+ Health, Consortium for Information and Software Quality™ (CISQ™), Digital Twin Consortium®️ (DTC), Industry IoT Consortium® (IIC™), OMG Standards Development Organization (SDO®), and Responsible Computing (RC™). OMG is global, not-for-profit, and vendor-neutral. Visit OMG.

