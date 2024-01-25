Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) Epidemiology Forecasts to 2034

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive research study focuses on the epidemiology of Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) spread across the major global markets. This study traces the trends and provides an in-depth forecast up to the year 2034.



Key Highlights

In 2023, in the 7MM there were around 1,500,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of NMIBC.

In 2023, the highest cases of NMIBC were at stage Ta, followed by T1, while the least prevalent cases were at stage Tis with 12,000 cases in the United States.

NMIBC is an age-associated malignancy, with a median age at diagnosis of 73 years and individuals aged 70-90 years accounting for the largest percentage

In Japan, stage-specific cases of NMIBC were highest in the Ta stage, accounting for approximately 60% in 2023.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Overview



Non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer represents a category of bladder cancer where the tumor is confined to the innermost layer of the bladder lining without invading the muscle. This early-stage form accounts for a significant proportion of bladder cancer cases. NMIBC is often characterized by superficial tumor growth and typically presents with papillary tumors or carcinoma in situ.

Due to its propensity for recurrence and progression, NMIBC requires vigilant management, involving transurethral resection of the tumor (TURBT) and subsequent intravesical therapies like Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) immunotherapy or chemotherapy. Surveillance through regular cystoscopies and adherence to guidelines are essential to monitor and manage this condition effectively.



Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Diagnosis



The diagnosis of NMIBC relies upon cystoscopy and tissue sampling. Initial cystoscopic evaluation is often performed in the office setting with or without biopsies of visualized tumors(s). Flexible cystoscopy in conjunction with topical intraurethral anesthetic lubricant decreases patient discomfort during the procedure, particularly in men. Most cases of NMIBC are initially treated with transurethral resection, but careful cystoscopic examination of the entire urethra and bladder should precede resection.

However, surgeons may proceed directly to TURBT should CT or MRI reveal a bladder lesion during the evaluation of hematuria. During resection, tumors of significant size should be resected and labeled. The anatomic location of tumors with respect to the bladder neck and ureteral orifices, tumor configuration (papillary or sessile), as well as both the size and number of tumors should be documented in some consistent manner (e.g., diagram, text description) to inform future follow-up and evaluate treatment response.



Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Epidemiology



The Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by the total prevalent cases of NMIBC, stage-specific cases of NMIBC, grade-specific cases of NMIBC, risk-specific cases of NMIBC, and age-specific cases of NMIBC in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2020 to 2034.

Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest number of cases in 2023, with around 600,000 prevalent cases, these cases are expected to increase during the forecast period.

Among EU4 and the UK, the total prevalent cases of NMIBC was maximum in Italy, while the lowest number of cases were in France, in 2023.

Among cases categorized by risk level, the highest number belonged to the intermediate-risk category, whereas the lowest number was associated with the high-risk category.

According to the estimates, in Japan, it is observed that NMIBC was most prevalent in the 70-89 age group, accounting for approximately 60% of total cases in 2023.

Scope of the Report

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, and disease progression.

Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Report Insights

Patient Population

Country-wise Epidemiology Distribution

Age-specific Cases of Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

Stage-specific Cases of Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Report Key Strengths

Eleven Years Forecast

The 7MM Coverage

Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Report Assessment

Epidemiology Segmentation

Current Diagnostic Practices

Epidemiology Insights

What are the disease risks, burdens, and unmet needs of Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer? What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM concerning the patient population with Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer?

What is the historical and forecasted Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer patient pool in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) the United Kingdom, and Japan?

Which stage-specific cases of Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer is the largest contributor?

What is the diagnosis rate of Non-muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer?

