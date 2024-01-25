Berry Extracts for Feed Market Anticipated to Surge, Marked by Strong Growth in Asia-Pacific Region and Innovations in Prebiotic Ingredients

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Berry Extracts for Feed Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for berry extracts, crucial in enhancing the nutritional profile of animal feed, has demonstrated robust growth and is projected to continue on an upward trajectory. The recent market research publication on berry extracts for feed underscores the sector's expansion from a noteworthy $6.06 billion in 2023 to a projected $6.47 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. With an increased emphasis on animal health, productivity, and the pursuit of sustainable farming, berry extracts have emerged as integral components in the feed industry.

Key Growth Drivers and Market Trends

Industry Focus: The market's continued progression is driven by a collective focus on improving the quality and nutritional content of animal feed, coupled with ongoing industry efforts to enhance overall animal health and performance.

The market's continued progression is driven by a collective focus on improving the quality and nutritional content of animal feed, coupled with ongoing industry efforts to enhance overall animal health and performance. Market Dynamics: Anticipated to reach $8.53 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.1%, the berry extracts for feed market is buoyed by burgeoning livestock and poultry industries, advancements in animal nutrition research, and a consumer shift towards natural and functional feed additives.

Anticipated to reach $8.53 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.1%, the berry extracts for feed market is buoyed by burgeoning livestock and poultry industries, advancements in animal nutrition research, and a consumer shift towards natural and functional feed additives. Emerging Trends: There is a discernible shift towards natural feed additives rich in antioxidants, offering a natural alternative to synthetic options and fostering performance enhancement in livestock.

There is a discernible shift towards natural feed additives rich in antioxidants, offering a natural alternative to synthetic options and fostering performance enhancement in livestock. Product Innovations: The market is witnessing a surge in product innovations, with industry leaders launching novel berry extract offerings that promote digestive health and support immune systems in animals.

The market report highlights the Asia-Pacific region's dominance in 2023, setting the stage for sustained growth in harmony with the rising preference for animal-based proteins globally. Factors such as consumer demand for natural and functional additives and the essential role of berry extracts in supporting animal protein processing are feeding into the market's dynamic growth.

Recent developments, such as Kerry Group's acquisition of Biosearch Life, signal the strategic positioning of major players to fortify their market presence. This move speaks to the broader industry trend where innovation and strategic partnerships underscore efforts to respond to growing health and nutrition consciousness. Moreover, the report illuminates the trajectory of regional markets and the performance of influential companies shaping the competitive landscape of the berry extracts for feed sector.

Market Composition and Consumption Values

The market consists of sales of products including herbal extracts and probiotics, emphasizing 'factory gate' values, i.e., the value of goods sold by manufacturers or creators. The comprehensive report provides in-depth analysis into these values, which reflect the revenues gained from the sale of goods and/or services, and includes associated services sold by the creators of the goods.

With consumption values based on revenues generated by organizations within the specified market and geography, the research provides a consummate understanding of the market's dynamics. Furthermore, it elucidates on the geographic market values, identifying consumption patterns and revenue generation within key regions.

Enhanced by detailed segmentation and market trends, this report extends a complete perspective on the future of the berry extracts for feed industry, informing stakeholders and interested parties of the pivotal role these natural ingredients are anticipated to play in the future of animal nutrition.

