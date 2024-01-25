AI in Medical Devices Market to Surge to $22.3 Billion in 2024, Boosted by Demand for Personalized Healthcare and Advanced Wearables

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Medical Devices Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in medical devices market is poised for accelerated growth, with a projected increase from $15.42 billion in 2023 to an impressive $22.3 billion in 2024, according to a new comprehensive analysis. This represents a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.6%.

The rapid expansion of this market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of patient-centric care models, the integration of sophisticated clinical decision support systems, initiatives designed to advance precision medicine, concerted efforts to curtail healthcare costs while enhancing operational efficiency, and the creation of constructive regulatory frameworks.

Exponential Market Growth Driven by Technological Innovations and Strategic Collaborations

As the AI in medical devices sector continues to evolve, an anticipated CAGR of 44.4% is expected to catapult the market to a staggering $97.07 billion by 2028. Factors such as the embracement of value-based healthcare models, growing demands for personalized medicine, the surge in remote healthcare services, the availability of smart wearables, and heightened concerns regarding data privacy and security are establishing a fertile environment for this growth.

Emergence of AI-Powered Wearables as a Market Catalyst



The burgeoning demand for AI-integrated wearables offers a significant boost to the market. Integration of AI in wearable devices has revolutionized health monitoring, offering more personalized, precise observations and identifying potential health risks proactively.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Empowers AI Device Adoption



An increase in healthcare spending globally underpins the expansion of the AI in medical devices realm. Higher investment in health services facilitates providers' acquisition of cutting-edge AI technologies improving patient outcomes and care processes.

Technological Advancements by Leading Entities

Pioneering platforms such as Nvidia Corporation's Clara Holoscan MGX are enhancing the development of AI medical devices with real-time, edge AI applications, enabling healthcare professionals to make swifter, more informed decisions.

Strategic Partnerships Shaping the Future of AI in Healthcare

Forward-thinking collaborations between companies like Medtronic and NVIDIA Corporation exemplify the strategic initiatives aimed at bolstering the integration of AI into our healthcare ecosystem, leading to innovations in AI-enabled patient care solutions.

Acquisitions to Expand AI Medical Applications

The acquisition of Caption Health Inc. by GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. reflects a strategic move to expand AI applications across various medical specialties, potentially transforming the landscape of clinical decision-making.

The comprehensive report underscores how North America currently leads the AI in medical devices market, with Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa also contributing to the global scale of this ever-expanding market. Key players include industry giants across multiple sectors, who are actively innovating and shaping the market through advanced diagnostics systems, wearable technologies, and a spectrum of AI-driven healthcare solutions.

AI applications in medical devices span a wide range of technologies, from deep learning and predictive analytics to natural language processing, fulfilling crucial roles in diagnosis, patient care, monitoring, and beyond. Hospitals, healthcare providers, patients, and pharmaceutical companies stand as the primary beneficiaries, leveraging AI to elevate the standard and efficiency of healthcare delivery.

This extensive market research report serves as an essential resource for understanding the nuanced dynamics of the AI in medical devices industry, offering an in-depth analysis encapsulating the current and projected market scenarios.

For detailed insights into the AI in medical devices market trends, the competitive landscape, and the futuristic outlook of the industry's growth, access the full report, where the future of healthcare transformation through AI is thoroughly explored.



