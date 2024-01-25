Therapeutic Hypothermia Systems Market Size Envisaged To Reach USD 528.27 Million By 2032, at 7.1% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Therapeutic Hypothermia Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Cooling Catheters, Water Blankets, Cool Caps, Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032” in its research database.

The global therapeutic hypothermia systems market size and share is currently valued at USD 284.70 million in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 528.27 by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 7.1% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What are Therapeutic Hypothermia Systems? How Big is Therapeutic Hypothermia Systems Market Size?

Therapeutic hypothermia refers to a type of treatment used to lower body temperature. It reduces the chances of injury and long-term problems. Therapeutic hypothermia is sometimes used on individuals who have a cardiac arrest, where the heart suddenly stops beating. After the heart starts beating again, doctors use cooling devices to lower the body temperature for a short time. Therapeutic hypothermia reduces the body temperature to around 32 to 36 degrees Celsius, and it usually lasts about 24 hours.

The goal of therapeutic hypothermia is to slow down metabolism and lower inflammation. This, in turn, can help protect the brain and other vital organs from damage. Therapeutic hypothermia systems are medical equipment used to induce therapeutic hypothermia. These devices can make use of a controlled method, such as cold water or air, to lower the body temperature. Therapeutic hypothermia systems find applications in several fields of medicine, including oncology, neurology, and neonatal care. The growing incidences of cardiac arrest worldwide are projected to give a significant boost to the therapeutic hypothermia systems market growth over the forecast period.

Market’s Key Companies

Belmont Medical Technologies

BrainCool AB

Gentherm

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Stryker

EM-MED

Life Recovery Systems

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

PFM MEDICAL HICO GmBH

ASPEN SYSTEMS

Global Healthcare SG

Key Highlights

The rising acceptance of therapy hypothermia and temperature management within the medical community within the medical community is primarily driving the market growth.

The therapeutic hypothermia systems market segmentation is primarily based on product, application, and region.

North America dominated the market for therapeutic hypothermia systems in 2023.

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Growing Acceptance of Therapeutic Hypothermia: The therapeutic hypothermia method involves cooling the body’s temperature to a specific range to prevent damage to vital organs. It is widely gaining traction as a way to achieve neuroprotection and cardioprotection. This rising adoption of the technique within the field of medicine is anticipated to drive the demand for therapeutic hypothermia systems.

Several Benefits of Therapeutic Hypothermia: Therapeutic hypothermia is helpful in treating a variety of conditions, including traumatic brain injury, cardiac arrest, and stroke. As more and more healthcare professionals adopt this approach to treat health conditions, the need for reliable and efficient therapeutic systems is projected to grow.

Industry Trends:

Introduction of New Cooling Methods: Advances in technology have resulted in the development of new cooling methods. This, in turn, has made therapeutic hypothermia more accessible and easier to administer, further driving the therapeutic hypothermia systems market sales.

Restraints:

Potential Side Effects: The potential side effects of therapeutic hypothermia, such as arrhythmias, bradycardia, and hypotension, can hamper the industry’s growth. These side effects can occur if the body’s core temperature decreases or increases to an unsafe level too quickly. They can lead to serious complications or even death, making healthcare professionals hesitant to adopt the technique.

Segmentation Overview

The Water Blankets Segment is Anticipated to Experience Substantial Growth

The water blankets segment is anticipated to account for a substantial portion of the therapeutic hypothermia systems market demand. This is primarily due to the various benefits of the segment, including ease of use, cost-effectiveness, and versatility. Water blankets are an effective alternative to traditional cooling systems as they don’t need extensive preparation. Also, they offer consistent and controlled cooling, making it possible to monitor temperature precisely. Furthermore, water blankets can easily accommodate a variety of body shapes and sizes. As such, they’re suitable for a wide range of patients, including children, neonates, and adults.

The Neurology Segment Witnessed the Largest Market Share

By application, the neurology segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This is primarily because it’s extensively used to treat a variety of conditions, including stroke, spinal cord injury, and traumatic brain injury. Also, it finds applications in post-resuscitation care after cardiac arrest. The rise in the number of traumatic brain injuries has resulted in increased demand for these systems in the neurology segment. Furthermore, the development of advanced cooling techniques contributes to the dominance of the segment in the therapeutic hypothermia systems market.

Therapeutic Hypothermia Systems Market: Report Scope & Dynamics

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 528.27 Million Market size value in 2024 USD 284.70 Million Expected CAGR Growth 7.1% from 2024 – 2032 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options





Regional Insights

North America: North America dominated the therapeutic hypothermia systems industry in 2023. This is largely because of the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, which are a major cause of death in the region. Therapeutics hypothermia systems have shown promising results in improving patient outcomes who suffer from these conditions, leading to increased interest from clinicians and hospitals. Additionally, other factors like the availability of a well-established infrastructure and favorable governmental policies further contribute to the region’s growth.

Asia Pacific: The therapeutic hypothermia systems market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness significant growth. The rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases primarily drive the market’s growth in the region. Additionally, increasing awareness about the potential benefits of the method in preventing mortality and morbidity linked with these conditions has led to increased demand for such systems in healthcare facilities across the region.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the expected industry size for therapeutic hypothermia systems?

Ans: The therapeutic hypothermia systems market size is expected to reach USD 528.27 Million by 2032.

What is the projected CAGR for the industry?

Ans: The market for therapeutic hypothermia systems market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

What are the key segments in the market?

Ans: The key segments covered in the market report are product, application, and region.

Who are the major players operating in the industry?

Ans: Key players in the market are Belmont Medical Technologies, BrainCool AB, Gentherm, ZOLL Medical Corporation, and Becton.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the therapeutic hypothermia systems market report based on product, type of testing, technology, disease type, end user, and region:

By Product Outlook

Cooling Catheters

Water Blankets

Cool Caps

Others

By Application Outlook

Neurology

Cardiology

Neonatal Care

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

