MENA Metal Packaging Market Poised for Growth Driven by Demand in Food and Beverage and Personal Care Sectors

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa Metal Packaging Market Size and Forecasts, Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Material, by Product Type, by End Use Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive analysis of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) metal packaging market reveals an anticipated robust growth trajectory, with projections estimating a jump from US$ 8.16 billion in 2022 to US$ 11.29 billion by 2030. At a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% over the forecast period, the market's expansion signals increasing confidence in metal as a preferred packaging material across numerous sectors.

The substantial market share held by the food and beverages segment underscores the centrality of metal packaging in maintaining product integrity and shelf-stability. This aligns with global trends recognizing the unique properties of metals like aluminum and steel, which offer unparalleled barrier protection and durability. Conventional product categories such as cans, drums, and caps and closures continue to dominate, while emerging trends in the personal care and cosmetics industries drive further innovation and adoption of metal packaging solutions.

Regional growth factors include escalating demand for canned foods, a surge in the personal care and cosmetics sectors, and a consumer shift towards convenient, ready-to-eat food options. This is coupled with the industry's pivot towards leveraging recycled metals and post-consumer recycled materials, presenting significant opportunities for market expansion. In light of these regional dynamics, industry players are strategizing through mergers, acquisitions, and product development, seeking to broaden their reach and adapt to evolving market demands.

The in-depth report on the MENA metal packaging market offers strategic insights to businesses looking to navigate these prevailing trends and align with consumer expectations. By detailing key market segments, driving forces, and growth opportunities, the analysis equips stakeholders with the intelligence necessary to make informed decisions and capitalize on emergent market opportunities.

Methodology: The report's market size and forecasts are grounded in a comprehensive research methodology, involving a combination of rigorous secondary research and substantiated by primary interviews with market participants. The approach ensures a well-rounded and accurate assessment, drawing insights from industry experts and leaders specialized in the MENA metal packaging market.

Significant Findings and Strategic Recommendations

  • Identifies the predominant market segments crucial for business alignment.
  • Spotlights key business priorities enabling companies to reassess business strategies.
  • Encapsulates actionable insights for developing and evolving market strategies.
  • Assesses developed and emerging markets to support informed expansion planning.
  • Scrutinizes market drivers and restraints for a well-rounded market outlook.

Business leaders and industry stakeholders can expect to enhance their decision-making processes, as the report not only contextualizes the MENA metal packaging market within global trends but also provides a keen understanding of regional specifics and consumer preferences. The strategic recommendations laid out by the analysis are primed to support businesses across the value chain as they forge future-proofed strategies within a dynamic market landscape.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages127
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value in 20228.16 Billion
Forecasted Market Value by 203011.29 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.1%
Regions CoveredAfrica, Middle East

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Ball Corp
  • Crown Holdings Inc
  • Dayal Metal Containers Factory LLC
  • Saudi Can Co
  • Saudi Arabian Steel Can Manufacturing Co
  • Mahmood Saeed Beverage Cans & Ends Industry Co Ltd
  • Consolidated Can Manufacturing Co Ltd
  • Southern Can Making Co Ltd
  • ZND Metal Cans
  • Tengeh Noor Canvas Industry Co

