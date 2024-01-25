Bioproduction Market Set to Surpass US$ 63 Billion by 2030 Driven by Technological Advancements and Automation

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioproduction Market Size and Forecasts, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Product, Application, Equipment, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioproduction market is witnessing an unprecedented surge as it gears up to cross a substantial value of US$ 63.393 billion by the year 2030, according to a comprehensive analysis. The report delves into a detailed forecast estimating a leap from the market's recorded value of US$ 22.337 billion in 2022. This growth trajectory sheds light on the influential trends, drivers, and potential restraints shaping the future of bioproduction on a global scale.

Industrial automation stands out as a pivotal factor contributing to the robust expansion of the bioproduction sector. Innovations such as the Lonza Cocoon and Miltenyi's CliniMACS Prodigy system have revolutionized the field by enhancing operational efficiency and streamlining the complex processes involved in CAR-T therapies. Automation is rapidly becoming a cornerstone in cell therapy manufacturing, offering a multitude of benefits including reduced contamination risks, improved consistency, and lower production costs.

The proliferating cell therapy sector is creating a ripple effect, increasing the demand for advanced manufacturing solutions to keep pace with the shift from small-scale to large-volume production. The report underscores the growth in end-user segments, from academic research to biopharmaceutical companies, intensifying the need for next-generation automation and digital solutions aimed at supporting the full cell therapy workflow.

An in-depth market segmentation analysis reveals that the biologics and biosimilars segment holds the majority market share in 2022. However, cell and gene therapies are poised to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, spotlighting an accelerating interest in these innovative therapeutic approaches aimed at addressing genetic and acquired diseases.

The consumables and accessories sector, vital for every step of the cell therapy manufacturing process, dominates the market in terms of equipment. Continual R&D within the biopharmaceutical industry underscores the growing demand for these consumables, emphasising their integral role in trial-and-error processes and quality control protocols.

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), pivotal in the drug development ecosystem, are expected to witness the highest CAGR through 2030. Their specialized services are increasingly sought after by pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies for cost-effective and time-efficient clinical trial management.

This robust market study incorporates insights from authoritative entities such as the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The analysis serves as a strategic guide for stakeholders across the bioproduction value chain, featuring key recommendations that could drive long-term success. Highlighting current trends and projecting future outlooks, this report equips decision-makers with the knowledge to navigate the evolving bioproduction landscape effectively.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 209 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2022 22.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 63.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered Global

