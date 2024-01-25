Skincare Global Market Report 2023: Significant Growth Predicted in Asia-Pacific with Innovations and Personal Grooming Awareness on the Rise - Long-term Forecast to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skincare Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Skincare Market to Surge in Value as Consumer Focus on Personal Care Intensifies



The latest comprehensive research on the skincare market, highlighting the notable progress and potential high growth within the Asia-Pacific region, has been made available for industry stakeholders and interested entities. This vital report delineates the increasing global market value of skincare, projected to reach $170.42 billion by 2027, fueled by a CAGR of 6.2%.



Focusing on product innovation trends, the report showcases how companies are launching sustainable and refillable beauty products to meet the surging demand for environmentally friendly options. This shift towards sustainability is rapidly becoming a fundamental factor in the skincare industry’s growth trajectory.





Acquisitions Shaping Industry Landscape



The research points to strategic moves within the sector, such as Beiersdorf AG's recent acquisition of Chantecaille Beaute Inc., which is poised to enrich the company’s product offerings with innovative botanical skincare solutions. Such significant mergers and acquisitions are reshaping the competitive landscape and signaling market consolidation efforts.



Following market segments, from creams to serums and from tubes to jars, the report analyzes a diverse range of products and packaging solutions currently favored in the skincare space. It also delves into differing consumer preferences and practices among men and women, reinforcing the importance of targeted marketing and product development strategies within the industry.

Understanding Market Dynamics: An analysis of various product types and packaging, coupled with gender-inclusive marketing strategies and expansive distribution channels.

Sector Innovations: A deep dive into the breakthroughs in product development, such as AW Faber-Castell Cosmetics GmbH's refillable pencils for cosmetics and skincare.

Regional Highlights: Examining the Asia-Pacific region's dominance in the skincare industry and its promising growth prospects.

Consumer trends including the rising awareness of personal grooming habits, and the burgeoning interest in skincare routines, have been identified as major growth drivers. Skincare’s role in personal hygiene regimes is becoming indispensable, and the meticulous research report provides statistics and insights that corroborate this.



Revenue Streams and Global Outlook



The comprehensive analysis meticulously categorizes the skincare market’s revenue streams, including an examination of the services rendered in the industry, from advanced dermatological procedures to the sales of skincare essentials. It emphasizes the market value from a ‘factory gate’ perspective, ensuring a clear understanding of the industry's financial landscape from manufacturers to end consumers.



A review of the leading industry players outlines the competitive environment, highlighting companies like Johnson & Johnson, LVMH, and Unilever PLC, among others. Their market positions and innovative contributions are instrumental in propelling the market forward.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $134.1 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $170.42 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Cardinal Health Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E.

Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever PLC

Betco Corporation

L'Oréal S.A

3M Company

Amorepacific Group

Henkel AG And Co. KGaA

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Chanel Inc

Kao Corporation

Natura & Co.

Beiersdorf AG

Shiseido Company Limited

Coty Inc.

Neutrogena Corporation

Galderma S.A

Avon Products Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc

Kose Corporation

Revlon Consumer Products Corporation

Sisley Paris

Caudalie

Lancôme

European Wax Center Inc

Mario Badescu Skin Care Inc

Tata Harper Skincare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wlmr1d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment