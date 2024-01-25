Retinal Biologics Global Market Report 2023: Innovations Key to Future Advances - Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retinal Biologics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Profound analytics indicate that the market, which was valued at $19.83 billion in 2022, is expected to burgeon to $22.48 billion in 2023 and continue to surge at a CAGR of 13.4%. Despite challenging global economic landscapes shaped by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, inflationary pressure, and persistent supply chain disturbances, the industry is set for a resilient upswing, estimated to reach an impressive $35.46 billion by 2027.

In an era of groundbreaking product innovation, major players within the sector are involved in developing trailblazing biologics to stave off chronic retinal conditions, thereby fortifying their market position. These retinal biologics, encompassing VEGF-A antagonists and TNF-A inhibitor classes, have shown tremendous promise in the treatment of diseases including macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, which are becoming increasingly prevalent worldwide.

The encompassed analysis provides insights into Asia-Pacific as the fastest-growing region due to the rising incidence of diabetic eye disease—a critical driver propelling the market forward. Additionally, North America maintains its lead with the largest regional share, reflecting the progressive and innovation-centric nature of its healthcare infrastructure.

Highlighting the dynamism of the market are recent strategic movements, such as Coherus BioSciences Inc.'s acquisition of commercialization rights to a promising biosimilar candidate—a development reflecting the industry's nuanced strategies to expand and consolidate market opportunities.

With a focus on delivering a lucid segmentation of market trends, opportunities, and future scenarios, this research report stands out as an indispensable tool for stakeholders seeking to navigate and capitalize on the retinal biologics landscape effectively. Prominent market players are spotlighted, revealing a tapestry of innovative strength and potential within the retinal biologics sphere.

This precisely curated sector analysis, grounded in robust data and trend examination, is expected to be pivotal for professionals and investors eyeing strategic positions in the retinal biologics market. It offers a deep dive into factors shaping the market's trajectory and sheds light on the potential for more intricately targeted treatment modalities that promise to revolutionize patient outcomes.

The data presented adjacently delves into the substantial contribution of retinal biologics towards mitigating vision loss and blindness associated with diabetic complications, underscoring the promise of advancing healthcare and quality of life for millions globally.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $22.48 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $35.46 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck & Co Inc

AbbVie Inc.

Bayer AG

Janssen Biotech

Novartis AG

Fresenius SE

AstraZeneca plc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Amgen Inc

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi Genzyme

Bausch & Lomb

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Ocular Therapeutix

Alimera Sciences

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

MeiraGTx Limited

Oxurion NV

Graybug Vision Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Clearside Biomedical Inc.

UCBCares

Allergan plc

Genentech Inc.

Iveric bio Inc.

Neurotech Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opthea Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h8dbdw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment