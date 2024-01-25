Raman Analyzers Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2031, Featuring Bruker, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Renishaw, B&W Tek, Horiba, Metrohm, Rigaku & PerkinElmer

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Raman Analyzers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Raman analyzers market is on the verge of significant expansion during forecast period. In 2024, the market is set to record revenues of US$ 595 million, and it is expected to surge to a market valuation of US$ 940 million by the end of 2031.



Strategies for Manufacturers to Excel in the Raman Analyzers Market

Wide Areas of Utilization: The market for Raman analyzers is thriving due to their versatility. Over the years, advancements and enhancements in Raman analyzers have expanded their applications across various scientific disciplines. These analyzers have addressed challenges such as fluorescence interference, low sensitivity, and weak Raman signals, thereby opening up opportunities in fields like pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and more.

Technological Advancements: Manufacturers are focusing on developing technologically advanced Raman analyzers to meet increasing demands for analysis. Various Raman spectroscopy methods, such as Fourier transformation (FT) Raman spectrometers, surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy, Raman confocal microscopy, coherent anti-Stokes Raman scattering (CARS), and Raman resonance scattering (RRS), are now available to cater to diverse analytical needs.

Portable Solutions: The availability of portable and cost-effective handheld Raman spectrometers is enabling on-site evaluation and assessment, particularly in the agriculture sector for crop production, storage, and quality assessment.

Challenges Affecting Demand for Raman Analyzers

Spectroscopic Repeatability: Raman analyzers face challenges related to low spectroscopic repeatability, making it difficult to obtain accurate quantitative data, especially in applications like plant tissue analysis.

Weak Raman Scattering: Weak Raman scattering results in consistently low signal-to-noise ratios (SNR) in Raman spectra, impacting the precision of quantitative analysis, particularly in biomedical and pharmaceutical applications.

Efficiency and Overlapping Spectra: Poor scattering efficiency leads to longer acquisition times for Raman spectra, while overlapping Raman bands of multiple molecules within a sample hinder complete molecular studies of living cells or tissues.

Country-wise Insights

Booming U.S. Market: The U.S. Raman analyzers market is thriving due to the adoption of digital farming practices, which aim to enhance crop productivity while minimizing environmental impact. In 2024, the U.S. is set to dominate the North American Raman analyzers market. Digital farming relies on technology that can provide real-time information about plant health in the field, and Raman spectroscopy (RS) is well-suited for this purpose. RS allows for non-invasive, non-destructive, and conclusive diagnostics of plant diseases and nutritional deficiencies. It enables digital plant selection and Raman-based phenotyping, showcasing its potential to transform agricultural production in the United States. As advancements in the U.S. food and agriculture sector continue, the Raman analyzers market is expected to offer significant growth opportunities.

Lucrative German Market: Germany, which is set to hold a notable share of the European Raman analyzers market in 2024, experiences increasing demand for Raman analyzers driven by the biopharmaceutical industry. The country has witnessed a rise in the usage of solid-state therapeutic drugs in both industry and academia. Raman analyzers find applications in various pharmaceutical areas in Germany, such as identifying morphologies, managing real-time operations, detecting counterfeit and contaminated prescription drugs, and evaluating solid dose compositions. The European Raman spectroscopy market is further stimulated by increased healthcare expenditure by government entities and initiatives from their contractors aimed at developing innovative healthcare technologies.

Competitive Landscape



The Raman analyzers industry is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by investments in research and development, technological advancements, and increasing demand for real-time sample analysis. However, the high cost of spectroscopic installations poses a challenge to the industry's growth.



Key Companies Profiled

Agilent

Bruker

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Renishaw plc.

B&W Tek

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

Horiba, Ltd.

Metrohm AG

Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc.

Rigaku Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

The Raman analyzers market is poised for substantial expansion, offering manufacturers numerous opportunities to leverage technological innovations and diverse applications. As the industry evolves, stakeholders can anticipate both growth prospects and challenges, making it a dynamic sector to watch.



Key Segments Covered in Raman Analyzers Industry Research

Raman Analyzers Market by Product:

Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS)

Confocal Raman Microscopes

Real-Time Bioprocess Raman Analyzers

TERS Raman Analyzers

FT Raman Analyzers

Other Raman Analyzers

Raman Analyzers Market by Modality:

Bench-top/Standalone Raman Analyzers

Portable Raman Analyzers

Handheld Raman Analyzers

Raman Analyzers Market by End User:

Pharmaceuticals

Life Science

Forensics

Oil, Gas, and Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Security, Defence, and Military

