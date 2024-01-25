Portable Solar Power Cooler Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2031 - Market Experiences Surge as Eco-Friendly Cooling Solutions Take Center Stage

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Solar Power Cooler Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global portable solar power cooler market is on track to achieve a remarkable growth during the period spanning 2024 to 2031. This growth is driven by the escalating demand for efficient and eco-friendly cooling solutions, particularly in the automotive sector.



Factors Driving Demand for Portable Solar Power Cooler



The increasing consumer demand for automobiles equipped with air conditioning or coolers is expected to be a major driver of market growth in the coming years. Portable solar power coolers are optimized to fit on the floor in front of the smaller middle seat found in many vehicles. They are powered by rechargeable batteries or the car's AC port, providing enhanced convenience and efficiency.



These coolers offer a more effective and convenient means of storing supplies and food compared to traditional methods involving ice packs. Moreover, many car manufacturers are installing portable solar power car coolers to accommodate high-tech electronic features, further boosting the demand for these convenient cooling solutions.



Trends in Portable Solar Power Cooler Market



Sustainability has emerged as a prominent trend in the portable solar power cooler market. Solar-powered coolers are redefining off-the-grid living by allowing consumers to extend the freshness of their food and beverages without the need for ice or perishable goods. Brands like ACOPower offer a range of portable solar cooler models suitable for various solar setups and budgets.



One such example is ACOPower's Lion Cooler, designed for mobility with a luggage-style handle and robust multi-terrain 6-inch wheels. This solar cooler can be charged in three ways: via solar panels, regular AC wall outlets, or a DC car port (cigarette lighter), making it a versatile choice for outdoor enthusiasts.



Impact of COVID-19 on Portable Solar Power Cooler Market



The COVID-19 pandemic had an immediate impact on the global portable solar power cooler industry. Restrictions on outdoor and leisure activities, such as camping and hiking, directly affected the market as consumers postponed or canceled such activities. Additionally, disruptions in the supply chain resulted from manufacturing plant closures and trade restrictions.



US and Canada Portable Solar Power Cooler Outlook



The increasing interest in outdoor recreational activities, particularly among millennials, has raised awareness about fitness and the importance of maintaining the freshness of food and beverages during such outings. In response to this trend, GoSun introduced the Chill, a solar-powered portable cooler in 2020.



The GoSun Chill operates on a lithium-ion battery bank and can be powered directly by a portable solar panel or the rechargeable lithium battery. It combines brushless compressor technology with an insulated air gap canopy, enabling solar-powered cooling even in shaded areas. The Chill's portability, with built-in wheels and a pull-out handle, allows users to enjoy fresh food and drinks wherever they go.



Europe Demand Outlook for Portable Solar Power Cooler



Europe is witnessing increased demand for compact, mini, and portable coolers among adventure enthusiasts and individuals engaged in outdoor activities such as picnics and camping. This surge in demand spans various age groups and is driving the adoption of portable solar power coolers in the region.



Additionally, the growing engagement in sport fishing activities is contributing to the rising supply of portable solar power coolers in Europe, presenting opportunities for market players to cater to this expanding market segment.



Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Portable Solar Power Cooler



Leading manufacturers and suppliers in the portable solar power cooler market include:

Sundanzer

GoSun

LiONCooler

Jinjiang Jiaxing Import and Export co. Ltd

EcoSolarCool

And Others

Market Segmentation

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Sales Channel

Wholesalers/Distributors

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Multi-Brand Stores

Independent Small Stores

Online Retailers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8pgymg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.