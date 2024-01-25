Patient Positioning Equipment Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2031 - Robust Growth, Driven by Technological Advancements and Increased Healthcare Spending

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Positioning Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global patient positioning equipment market is witnessing ongoing growth, driven by a variety of factors, drivers, and emerging trends. A comprehensive research report conducted indicates a sustained increase from 2024 to 2031, ultimately reaching a significant value by the end of 2025.



Impact of Macroeconomic Factors



Governments worldwide are implementing cost control measures to alleviate healthcare burdens, particularly in developed economies. Healthcare facilities are shifting towards value-based systems due to global healthcare reforms, emphasizing the need for better quality equipment. This shift has spurred growth in the patient positioning equipment market.



With rising disposable incomes, healthcare spending is also increasing, leading to higher revenues for hospitals and healthcare facilities. This financial capacity has prompted healthcare institutions to invest in superior services and equipment, thereby boosting the patient positioning equipment market. Many countries are intensively upgrading their healthcare infrastructure, further fueling this growth.



Dental Chairs Show Significant Growth Potential



In the global patient positioning equipment market, products are categorized into surgical tables, stretcher chairs, examination tables, and dental chairs. These segments exhibit differing growth potentials across various regions covered in the study, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).



The dominance of these segments varies depending on regional factors that support their growth. According to the publisher, the dental chair segment is expected to experience a higher growth rate compared to other segments throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2021 During this period, the dental chair segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, followed closely by surgical tables.



In terms of market share by revenue, the surgical tables segment is predicted to lead the market in 2031, followed by the dental chair segment, which is anticipated to reach high growth by the end of 2031. In terms of volume, the dental chair segment held a dominant position in 2023 and is expected to maintain its prominence both in 2024 and 2031. Following the dental chair segment, the examination tables segment demonstrates higher volume compared to the remaining product types.



Regional Outlook for Product Segments



The dental chair segment is set to experience robust growth in North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa by the end of 2031. In contrast, Europe is expected to witness higher growth in the examination tables segment by 2031.



The stretcher chair segment is anticipated to demonstrate modest growth in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa by 2031. North America may experience slower growth in the examination tables segment during the forecast period, while surgical tables perform consistently well across these regions.



Opportunity Analysis, Key Trends, and Growth Drivers



The development of advanced patient positioning equipment capable of auto-adjusting patient positions presents a significant opportunity for market players. These advancements will enhance the efficiency of diagnostic and surgical procedures.



Robotic patient positioning systems are poised to revolutionize the market by offering precise radiation treatment with high precision, minimizing the impact on surrounding tissues. Manufacturers are also focusing on antimicrobial surfaces to ensure maximum hygiene, and integrated patient positioning systems aim to enhance diagnostic efficiency and radiation therapy.



The global patient positioning equipment market is poised for consistent growth, driven by technological advancements, increased healthcare spending, and the quest for enhanced patient care.



