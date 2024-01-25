Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis (IC - MPGN) Epidemiology Forecast to 2034

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis (IC - MPGN) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest epidemiological analysis of Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN) underscores the anticipated growth in the diagnosed prevalent cases of the disease across the major markets (7MM), signaling a substantial impact on healthcare systems and patient populations well into 2034. This comprehensive forecast accounts for current disease trends and advances in diagnosis, with a focus on enhancing the understanding of disease progression and potential interventions.



Key Highlights

The total diagnosed prevalent population of Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis in the 7MM was found to be approximately 7,000 in 2023, which is expected to grow during the forecast period 2024-2034.

In the 7MM, the maximum cases of diagnosed prevalent cases of immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis were reported in the United States, accounting for nearly 3,800 cases in 2023.

Germany had the highest number of prevalent cases of immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis among EU4 and the UK, followed by Spain, whereas Italy had the lowest number of cases.

In 2023, Japan accounted for ~700 cases in adults and ~100 cases in pediatric population.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology of Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Overview



Membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (MPGN) is a kidney disorder involving inflammation and kidney cell changes. It is a form of glomerulonephritis caused by an abnormal immune response.



MPGN has previously been used as an umbrella term to describe a spectrum of hypocomplementemic glomerular diseases, which are a rare cause of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). More recently, MPGN has been reclassified into two diseases: immune-complex MPGN (IC-MPGN) and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) based on immunofluorescence findings in kidney biopsies: predominant or exclusive C3 deposits in C3G and combined immunoglobulins and complement deposits in IC-MPGN.



Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Diagnosis



To diagnose MPGN, several tests are typically conducted including a Urine test, Blood test, Glomerular Filtration Rate (GFR) test, Kidney biopsy, and Genetic testing. These tests collectively aid in confirming the diagnosis of MPGN, determining its specific class, understanding the extent of kidney involvement, and guiding healthcare providers in formulating the most effective treatment plan based on the underlying causes and characteristics of the disease

Further details related to diagnosis are provided in the report.



Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Epidemiology



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by a total diagnosed prevalent population of Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis, gender-specific diagnosed prevalent population of Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis, and age-specific diagnosed prevalent population of Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2020 to 2034.

It was found that in the United States, the number of cases of male and female was ~1,900 and ~1,800 respectively, in 2023.

In EU4 and the UK, the diagnosed prevalence of IC-MPGN was found to be maximum in Germany with ~600 cases. While, the least number of cases were found in Italy, with ~300 cases in 2023.

In Japan, adults are more prevalent towards immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis compared to the pediatric group.

Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, descriptive overview of Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis, and diagnostic approaches.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, the future growth potential of diagnosis rate, and disease progression.

A detailed review of the Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis epidemiology, detailed assumptions, and rationale behind our approach is included in the report.

A detailed review of current challenges in establishing the diagnosis.

Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Report Insights

Patient Population

Patient population by gender and age

Country-wise Epidemiology Distribution

Report Key Strengths

11 Years Forecast

The 7MM Coverage

Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Epidemiology Segmentation

Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Report Assessment

Epidemiology Segmentation

Current Diagnostic Practices

