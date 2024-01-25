Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2031 - Strong Growth with Innovations in Textile and Online Shopping Convenience

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pneumatic compression therapy market is currently experiencing a surge, driven by the increasing popularity of online shopping and innovative developments in compression products. This trend is transforming the textile industry and propelling the sector towards modern standards, with military and sports serving as fields for groundbreaking research.



Innovations in Textile and Nanotechnology



The textile industry is witnessing remarkable advancements in textile and nanotechnology, with a growing demand for performance features in mainstream fashion. Nanotechnology, in particular, holds immense potential in the textile sector, offering fabrics with enhanced durability and performance. The large surface area-to-volume ratio of nano-particles provides better fabric affinity, resulting in increased durability.



Focus on Portability and Electronic Advancements



The electronic business is also making significant strides, with innovations like high-quality chips, flexibility, and portability. Manufacturers of pneumatic compression treatment devices are emphasizing portability, with products like DJO Global, Inc.'s Venapro portable device and the Venowave portable device designed to treat post-operative Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT).



The Rise of Online Shopping



Online shopping has become increasingly convenient, offering lower prices compared to physical stores. Online entrepreneurs recognize the appeal of reduced profit margins to attract more customers. As a result, e-commerce has gained widespread popularity among consumers, emerging as a highly profitable distribution channel.



Pneumatic Compression Sleeve Dominance



In terms of value, the pneumatic compression sleeve segment is predicted to be the most attractive category in the global pneumatic compression therapy market throughout the forecast period. It is expected to maintain its dominance and hold a significant revenue share.



The pneumatic compression sleeve segment is set to achieve notable growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, within the product type category, the pneumatic compression pumps segment is expected to secure a considerable market share with steady growth during the projected period.



Global Market Expansion



The global pneumatic compression therapy market is poised for continuous expansion in terms of value over the forecast period. This growth is expected to lead to a substantial market valuation by the end of 2031.



Moreover, the global market offers a notable financial opportunity, demonstrating a significant increase in value from 2024 to 2031. This incremental opportunity highlights the positive prospects for the industry's development.



Market Segmentation

Product Type

Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps

Programmable Pneumatic Compression Pumps

Non-Programmable Pneumatic Compression Pumps

Non-Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps

Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Clinics

E-Commerce

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Companies Profiled

Medtronic

Tactile Medical

ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge AB)

Mego Afek ltd.

Medline Industries, Inc.

DJO Global, Inc.

Bio Compression Systems, Inc.

Talley Group Limited

XIAMEN SENYANG CO., LTD

Devon Medical Products

EUREDUC

Bosl Medizintechnik

