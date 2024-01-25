Global Dehydrated Potato Market Report 2023: Market Expected to Reach $7.31 Billion by 2027 - Forecasts to 2032

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dehydrated Potato Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dehydrated potato market is projected to escalate from a valuation of $5.38 billion in 2022 to an impressive $7.31 billion by the year 2027, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

Recent findings highlight the robust demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) products as a significant catalyst propelling the market forward. These easily rehydrated potato products cater to the increasing consumer preference for convenient and quick meal options. Such trends are reflective in the uptake of ready-made meals, with notable consumption increases reported in countries like the UK and Thailand.

Captivating product innovations emerge as a dominant trend within the dehydrated potato market, with several industry leaders unleashing ground-breaking offerings to maintain a competitive edge. The recent introduction of new potato varieties by the Texas A&M Potato Breeding Program — aimed at enhancing the French fry sector — is a prime example of such innovation.

The Asia-Pacific region is identified as the largest contributor to the dehydrated potato market space, as per the report. This extensive market research covers various regions, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA receive particular focus for their market performances.

A comprehensive list of major players reflects the diverse and dynamic nature of the market, showcasing prominent industry participants such as Cargill Incorporated, Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., and many others who are shaping the future of dehydrated potatoes.

The report delves into different types of dehydrated potato products, including flakes, powder, dices, and shreds, while examining the organic and conventional segments, alongside various tastes like sweet potato and regular. A careful analysis of distribution channels — covering supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online avenues — offers a detailed insight into the market's operational framework.

