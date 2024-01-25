GREATER GOOD CHARITIES TEAMS UP WITH BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM AND HILL’S PET NUTRITION FOR THE 9th ANNUAL SHELTER BOWL TO RAISE FUNDS FOR PETS IN NEED

Seattle, Wash., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Good Charities is teaming up with Boehringer Ingelheim and Hill’s Pet Nutrition for the global nonprofit’s annual Shelter Bowl event. The event will donate millions of nutritious pet meals and thousands of doses of NexGard® PLUS to animal shelters and rescues across the country. Additionally, Boehringer Ingelheim and Hill’s Pet Nutrition will match every donation made to the Shelter Bowl, which runs January 29 through February 11, 2024, dollar for dollar, up to $60,000.

“Animal shelters continue to face economic hardships, staffing, and veterinarian shortages, making it challenging for many of them to properly care for their pets,” said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. “The Shelter Bowl will help keep shelter pets across the country protected and well-fed.”





The Shelter Bowl pre-game starts on January 22. It invites participants to “kick a field goal” for shelter pets by submitting their email addresses to generate free product donations. The product donations will go to animal welfare organizations, including nutritious, science-led pet food from Hill’s Pet Nutrition and monthly flea, tick, heartworm, roundworm, and hookworm protection from Boehringer Ingelheim.

“Animal shelters continue to face mounting challenges as they work tirelessly to find loving homes for the deserving pets in their care, so this year’s Shelter Bowl comes at an important time to shine the spotlight on the immense need,” said Caroline Chulick, Senior Vice President of US Marketing at Hill’s Pet Nutrition. “For more than two decades, Hill’s has supported the heroic work of thousands of animal shelters through our Food, Shelter & Love program, and we are proud to again join this year’s Shelter Bowl as we work together to find innovative ways to raise funds to help end pet homelessness.”

"At Boehringer Ingelheim, we are deeply committed to the welfare of animals,” said Daniel Watkins, Head of US Pet Business at Boehringer Ingelheim. “Animal shelters provide a vital service to our communities by offering refuge to animals in need. We believe every animal deserves a chance at a healthy life with a forever family, and we are honored to play a part in making that a reality.”

Working with its partners, Greater Good Charities will distribute Shelter Bowl donations. To learn more or to donate to the Shelter Bowl, please visit GreaterGood.org/Field-Goal.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION: The most frequently reported adverse reactions reported in clinical trials were diarrhea, vomiting, lethargy, and itching. NexGard® PLUS chews contain afoxolaner, a member of the isoxazoline class, which has been associated with neurologic adverse reactions, including tremors, ataxia, and seizures in dogs with or without a history of seizures. Use with caution in dogs with a history of seizures or neurologic disorders. The safe use of NexGard® PLUS chews has not been evaluated in breeding, pregnant, or lactating dogs. Dogs should be tested for existing heartworm infection prior to starting a heartworm disease prevention. For more information or for full prescribing information, speak with your vet, call 888-637-4251 or visit NexGardPLUS.com.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a Four-Star rating on Charity Navigator and a Platinum Seal on GuideStar, has invested more than $650 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok.

About Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health is working on first-in-class innovation for the prediction, prevention, and treatment of diseases in animals. For veterinarians, pet owners, producers, and governments in more than 150 countries, we offer a large and innovative portfolio of products and services to improve the health and well-being of companion animals and livestock.

As a global leader in the animal health industry and as part of the family-owned Boehringer Ingelheim, we take a long-term perspective. The lives of animals and humans are interconnected in deep and complex ways. We know that when animals are healthy, humans are healthier too. By using the synergies between our Animal Health and Human Pharma businesses and by delivering value through innovation, we enhance the health and well-being of both.