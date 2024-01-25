ARway.ai, The Spatial Computing Platform, Presenting To Technology Leaders, SAP, IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe & Others At RainFocus INSIGHT January 31 In Salt Lake City, Utah

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ARway.ai (“ARway” or the “Company”) ( CSE: ARWY ), ( OTC: ARWYF ) (FSE: E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming RainFocus INSIGHT 2024, a premier event for leaders in events, marketing, and technology. This esteemed conference will take place January 30 to February 1, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency in Salt Lake City, Utah. On Wednesday, January 30, CEO Evan Gappelberg will take the mainstage during the "Pitch Tank" segment, offering insights into ARway.ai's cutting-edge spatial computing solutions and their impact on the industry.

ARway.ai is set to showcase its innovative spatial computing platform alongside other large enterprise tech companies such as CES, SAP, IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe, Dassault, Autodesk, and more. This gathering represents a unique opportunity for ARway.ai to demonstrate its groundbreaking technology to a diverse and influential audience.

Watch a video demo of ARway’s spatial computing technology - click here

For more information about the RainFocus INSIGHT 2024 conference, please visit RainFocus INSIGHT .

Apple Vision Pro

In addition to its presentation at RainFocus INSIGHT, ARway.ai reiterates its recent exciting news regarding the Apple Vision Pro. This development underscores ARway.ai's commitment to leveraging the latest technologies in enhancing its spatial computing capabilities.

In September 2023, ARway announced the Company was selected to participate at Apple’s Vision Pro Developer Labs in Cupertino, California. As a result, ARway completed a first build of the ARway Platform on Apple's Vision Pro hardware and realityOS operating system. ARway currently delivers optimal performance on iOS devices and will seamlessly integrate into Apple's ecosystem.

Recently, Apple announced Apple Vision Pro will be available beginning Friday, February 2nd , at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online. Ahead of the Apple Vision Pro Launch, ARway has experienced an increase in global interest and deals , as the Vision Pro has stoked demand for ARway’s spatial computing and augmented reality navigation platform. ARway’s use cases in indoor navigation and recent efforts have focused precisely on AR glasses integration, aligning the Company’s vision and execution with the industry shift to 3D/AR.

CEO Evan Gappelberg recently released a new episode of the Public Company CEO Experience podcast, highlighting ARway.ai and Apple Vision Pro.

Click here to listen to the podcast

In this episode, Mr. Gappelberg provides a progress report on ARway.ai, as well as what the imminent launch of Apple Vision Pro will mean for the Company going forward. As the Apple Vision Pro launch is near, Evan also provides additional detail around the ARway.ai patented augmented reality spatial computing platform, increased adoption rates across a growing customer portfolio, and how the Company is well poised to be the leader in indoor wayfinding.

Subscribe to the Podcast

https://www.nextechar.com/the-ceo-experience/subscribe

The podcast is available on the following major podcast platforms:

Spotify - listen here

Amazon Music -listen here

Podcast Index -listen here

Podcast Addict - listen here

Podchaser -listen here

Pocket Casts - listen here

Deezer - listen here

Listen Notes - listen here

Player FM - listen here

Youtube - listen here

Sign up for Investor News - HERE

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai. Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech’s AI-powered 3D modeling platform, “ARitize3D” has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Julia Viola

investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com