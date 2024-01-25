InventHelp Inventor Develops Porta-Potty Ventilation System (ASP-299)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I was working construction in the summer, and I thought there could be a better ventilation system for hot and smelly Porta-Potty toilets,” said an inventor, from Converse, Texas, “so I invented the B P R. My design would automatically vacuum out foul odors while drawing in fresh air for a better bathroom experience.”



The invention provides improved ventilation inside a Porta-Potty. In doing so, it would vacuum out foul odors. As a result, it could make the outdoor bathroom more pleasant and it could improve health conditions by removing bacteria particles. The invention features an automatic and environmentally-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for Porta-Potty rental businesses, parks, festivals, construction companies, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-ASP-299, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.