Omega 3 Prescription Drugs Industry Outlook 2024-2034: Hypertriglyceridemia Applications Spearheads Demand, with GSK, Abbott, and Hikma Pharmaceuticals Dominating the Landscape

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Omega 3 Prescription Drugs Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034: Market By Drug; By Application; By Distribution Channel; and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research findings from this report on the Global Omega 3 Prescription Drugs Market anticipates a surge from USD 2.81 billion in 2023 to USD 7.5 billion by 2034. This represents a robust CAGR of 9.34% between 2024 and 2034, propelled by an increase in chronic diseases requiring advanced therapeutic interventions.





Major Factors Fueling Market Expansion



The vast growth prospects are attributed to the escalating global prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and hypertriglyceridemia. As these health issues demand stringent cholesterol management and nutritional optimization, the adoption of omega 3 prescription drugs is expected to skyrocket. Further fueling the market's expansion are the rigorous advancements in drug development and the significant endorsements of plant-based omega-3 products by regulatory authorities worldwide.



Prescription Drugs on the Forefront



Vascepa leads the pack as the highest-revenue generating drug segment due to its broad acceptance, efficiency in managing triglyceride levels, and increasing nods from regulatory bodies. Lovaza, meanwhile, is forecasted to achieve the fastest CAGR, driven by an expanding user base and continuous product innovation.



Key Applications Driving the Demand



Within the scope of application, hypertriglyceridemia has dominated the market due to the upsurge in approvals for omega-3 fatty acid prescription-based products and synergistic activities among industry players. Additionally, the 'Others' category is anticipated to witness rapid growth due to heightened public health consciousness, adoption rates, and ongoing R&D endeavors.



Distribution Channel Insights



The retail pharmacy segment emerged as the leading revenue contributor, owing to comprehensive patient care and accessible over-the-counter options enhancing customer satisfaction. Conversely, hospital pharmacies are predicted to grow expeditiously, with expert medical assistance and strategic initiatives playing a pivotal role.



Geographic Market Observations



North America claims the lion's share of the market, with increased product launches, regulatory approvals, and collaborative efforts rooting its dominant position. The Asia Pacific region, however, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR, propelled by heightened awareness, plant-based omega-3 drug development efforts, and a robust product demand pipeline.



Sectors and Regions: A Detailed Analysis

Omega 3 Prescription Drugs by Drug: The report segments and analyzes key drugs, including Lovaza, Vascepa, and others, offering a granular view of market dynamics.

The report segments and analyzes key drugs, including Lovaza, Vascepa, and others, offering a granular view of market dynamics. Omega 3 Prescription Drugs by Application: A deep dive into applications such as hypertriglyceridemia, and other health conditions catered by omega-3 prescription drugs.

A deep dive into applications such as hypertriglyceridemia, and other health conditions catered by omega-3 prescription drugs. Omega 3 Prescription Drugs by Distribution Channel: Examination of the market across online pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

Examination of the market across online pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. Regional Omega 3 Prescription Drugs Market: A detailed regional analysis encompassing North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

This thorough market analysis is constructed from extensive primary research, including interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts, as well as secondary research covering reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases. The report recaps patterns and opportunities across various geographic regions, offering a broad understanding of current and future market scenarios.



Innovators Leading the Market Charge



The research spotlights innovation-driving giants within the industry, following their strategic maneuvers and product service provision, which are significant forces catalyzing the market's forward trajectory.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $7.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

GSK plc (GlaxoSmithKline plc)

Abbott

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Woodward Pharma Services

Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Ltd.

Nordic Naturals

Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Grupo Ferrer Internacional S.A.

Zydus Group

Natrapharm Inc. (Patriot Pharmaceutical Corp.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sds0n9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment