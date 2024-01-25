Global Cell Isolation Market Analysis & Forecast 2023-2033, Fueled by Government Funding and Innovative Technologies

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cell Isolation Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023-2033: Market By Product; By Cell Type; By Technique; By Application; By End-user; and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delves into the expansive growth of the global cell isolation industry, highlighting the upsurge in technological advancements and the increasing demand across various applications and end-user segments. The comprehensive analysis forecasts promising developments in the market from 2023 to 2033, outlining the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) and the projected market size by the end of the forecast period. The emergence of innovative products and growing healthcare investments are underscored as key drivers fueling the cell isolation market's growth trajectory.

Market Dynamics

The report indicates that by 2023, the cell isolation market estimated at USD 13.24 billion is on a rapid ascent, anticipated to escalate to approximately USD 50.7 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 12.98%. The remarkable expansion is attributed to factors such as increased government funding for cell research, a burgeoning number of cancer and infectious disease cases, advancements in medical technologies, and augmented global healthcare spending. The rise in chronic diseases and an uptick in biopharmaceutical demand further amplify market growth, particularly magnified by the integration of cutting-edge technologies like microfluidic devices, flow cytometry, and magnetic cell separation.

Sectorial Analysis

Under Product segmentation, consumables emerge as the dominant revenue contributor propelled by the escalated utilization of consumable components in isolation procedures, the authorization of new products, and surging investments in biologics development. In parallel, the instruments segment, including flow cytometers and centrifuges, is forecasted to exhibit rapid growth rates, owing to continuous technological refinement and product launches.

Focusing on Cell Types, animal cells exhibit significant revenue achievement due to intensified drug development ventures and proliferating R&D activities, while the human cell segment is projected to witness the swift CAGR, driven by the focus on human and cancer research, improved reimbursement frameworks, and the introduction of innovative products.

Technique-wise, centrifugation leads the market regarding revenue, attributed to its wide adoption across various research settings and the introduction of novel products. However, surface marker techniques are anticipated to observe the highest growth rate, spurring advancements on a product level and augmenting healthcare infrastructure investments.

In the Application sector, biomolecule isolation commands significant market revenue, supported by a spike in biopharmaceutical production activities and governmental funding for new drug discovery. Concurrently, cancer research is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, given the increase in cancer prevalence and the burgeoning significance of precision medicine.

Segmented by End-User, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies claim the highest revenue share, with academic and research institutes projected to lead in CAGR, fueled by R&D initiatives and increasing numbers of research institutions.

Geographical Insights

North America dominates the cell isolation market with respect to revenue, which is attributed to technological upgrades, an expansion of the biotech and pharma industries, growing disease prevalence, and the impressive healthcare infrastructure. Nonetheless, the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow rapidly in the market, driven by immense healthcare spending and the burgeoning presence of major market players.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2022-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $50.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.9% Regions Covered Global

