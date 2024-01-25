Containerboard market Size Worth USD 179.87 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global containerboard market size was USD 128.95 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the global containerboard market revenue growth are rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions from various industries including food & beverage, e-commerce, and others.

Containerboard is a material that is frequently used in packaging. It is the most often used packing material because of its versatility, mobility, and durability. It also derives from a renewable source. The global containerboard market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, primarily as a result of increasing e-commerce and corrugated box shipments, rising demand for packaged goods from consumers and businesses, and a shift in consumer preferences toward recyclable packaging options. They have also been able to increase their revenue share in sectors including cereal boxes and takeout food packaging owing to the adoption of mini-flute corrugated boxes in several regions.

However, strict limitations imposed by governments across the globe on utilization of natural resources is a major factor restraining market revenue growth. Virgin wood fiber must be used in the production of virgin containerboards, adding to the environmental load. These boards' production uses up natural resources and creates hazardous greenhouse gases, which increases the price in the end. The government's restrictions on tree-cutting are also impeding the corrugated case material (CCM) market revenue growth.

Segment Insights:

Material Insights:

Based on material, the global containerboard market is segmented into recycled fibers and virgin fibers. The recycled fibers segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Recyclable fibers used in corrugated cardboard can be recycled and reused up to 6 or 7 times before the fibers become too weak to use, minimizing waste output and reducing the amount of products that end up in landfills. These products decompose quickly in a landfill since it is entirely biodegradable.

Corrugated cardboard has the ability to be recycled, which reduces the energy needed to create new packaging. The energy that is saved can then be used to create other products. The majority of recyclable corrugated cardboard is produced without the addition of any products or bleaches, making it easier to dispose of than other products and requiring fewer additives in the manufacturing process, which reduces the amount of pollutants added to water systems. Since every additional kilogram in weight results in a larger fuel requirement during transportation, light weight of corrugated cardboard also has an impact on the carbon footprint of transportation. These factors are expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Type Insights:

Based on type, the global containerboard market is segmented testliners, flutings, kraftliners, and others. The kraftliners segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Rising demand of kraftliner packaging from food and packaging industry is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Corrugated boxes, which are widely used in the food and beverage, electronics, consumer products, and e-commerce industries, are packaged and made predominantly with kraft liner board. In addition, it is utilized for visual applications, point-of-sale packaging, and displays. Growing choice for sustainable packaging options among manufacturers is one of the major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Compared to other packaging materials, it is expected that the food and retail sectors can experience rising demand for plastic-free packaging solutions, driving revenue growth of this segment.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Owing to its rapid industrialization and customers' increased desire for packaged and ready-to-make foods and beverages due to their busy lifestyles, Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region. China is the biggest contributor to product demand, which will further drive market revenue growth in this region. In addition, they create an antibacterial environment and shield meat products from direct effects of the environment outside in order to prevent food rotting because the region's rising meat consumption can do so.

The Europe market is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period owing to the expansion of personal care and cosmetic industries over the forecast period. With rising exports brought on by an increase in cosmetic manufacturing during the forecast period, France and Germany are expected to be the region's main revenue shareholders. In addition, the industry is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as a result of rising flower commercialization. In addition, expanding small supplemental agribusinesses, backed by a growing number of retail flower distribution channels, are expected to create a high product demand for efficient packaging, driving the market revenue growth in this region over the forecast period.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 128.95 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 3.1% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 179.87 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Material, Type, End-Use and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Smurfit Kappa, Mondi Group, Stora Enso, DS Smith, Hamburger Containerboard, SCG Packaging Public Company Limited, Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd, Georgia-Pacific LLC, WestRock Company and Rengo Co. Ltd. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global containerboard market is fairly consolidated with few small and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market.

Some major players included in the market report are:

Smurfit Kappa

Mondi Group

Stora Enso

DS Smith

Hamburger Containerboard

SCG Packaging Public Company Limited

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd

Georgia-Pacific LLC

WestRock Comapny

Rengo Co. Ltd.

Strategic Development

On February, 01, 2022, in order to address the rising demand from its local customers in the Pacific Northwest, WestRock Company announced plans to construct a new corrugated box plant in Longview, Washington. All market segments and industry sectors in the Pacific Northwest will be served by the new factory. When finished, this new facility will take over the site of the business's current corrugated activities in Longview. The new facility will strengthen the integration of the mill's containerboard activities and co-locate with the operations of the Longview paper mill.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global containerboard market on the basis of material, type, end-use, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Recycled Fibers Virgin Fibers

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Testliners Flutings Kraftliners

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Food & Beverage Cosmetics and Personal Care Industrial Consumer Goods Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



