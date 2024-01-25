Global Sulphonamides Market Set to Expand with a Steady CAGR of 5.26% till 2034 Amid Rising Antibiotic-Resistant Concerns

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sulphonamides Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report offers in-depth analysis and projections from 2023 to 2034. The report is pivotal for stakeholders, market participants, and investors focusing on the pharmaceutical sector's antibacterial drug categories.

Report Highlights



The global sulphonamides market, estimated at USD 126.7 million in 2023, is poised for substantial growth over the next decade. Key drivers include escalating cases of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, advancements within sulfonamide drug development, and an expanding market for generics. The market is projected to achieve a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.26% reaching an estimated USD 222.7 million by the year 2034.

Segmental Insights

The market study details pertinent information based on diverse administration routes, namely oral, topical, and others, with the oral formulations dominating the market spurred by their convenience and user-friendly administration.

When categorized by application, urinary tract infections (UTIs) lead in market share, influenced by the rising occurrence of such infections globally and the potent efficacy of sulphonamides in this domain. Concurrently, a significant growth trajectory is observed in the topical applications sector owing to heightened preferences for target-specific treatment methodologies.

By assessing the end-user perspective, the hospital sector emerges as a leading market segment, attributable to the crucial role of inpatient care in managing severe bacterial infections. However, outpatient clinics are projected to exhibit the most rapid growth moving forward, in part due to a global shift towards ambulatory patient care.

Geographic Market Performance



Geographically, the North American market stands at the forefront, benefitting from a robust framework for research and development as well as a supportive regulatory landscape. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to stride forward at an accelerated pace, propelled by the burgeoning population and concerted efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure. Diligent work from leading pharmaceutical firms in developing new sulfonamide drugs, such as the recent collaboration between GSK and the University of Oxford, underscores the dynamic and progressive nature of this market. Such initiatives signal the continuation of strategic alliances and research endeavors aimed at combating drug-resistant bacterial strains.

Market Scope and Analysis

The synthesis of the global sulphonamides market report encompasses an array of essential components including detailed regional analysis, market forecasts for various segments, and an exhaustive compilation of company profiles from the industry's top players. The research embodies a comprehensive market forecast by route of administration, application, end-user, and cannabinoid type, offering potent strategic insights for diverse stakeholders within the global sulphonamides landscape.

An extensive examination of the regions: - North America (U.S. and Canada) - Europe (Germany, France, UK, and more) - Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and others) - Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and neighboring regions) - The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC countries, and others) The study also entails detailed profiles of over ten major players in the market, providing a clear picture of the competitive environment.

Industry Impact



This report provides a forward-looking perspective crucial for professionals operating within the pharmaceutical sector. With the global community confronting the ongoing threat of antibiotic-resistant infections, the augmented focus on sulphonamides could prove essential in shaping future medical treatments. Interested parties, including healthcare providers, policymakers, and investors, stand to gain from the strategic insights offered within this report, aiding in informed decision-making and facilitating long-term growth strategies within the global sulphonamides market.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $126.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $222.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

