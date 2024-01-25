Global Mortgage Lender Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 25 billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 9.6%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real estate purchasers and owners utilize mortgage loans, often mortgages, to borrow money and place a lien on the mortgaged property. Banks and other financial institutions lend money for mortgages. Houses are mortgage collateral. Thus, if the borrower stops paying and fails, the lender may sell the property to recover its losses. Mortgage Lender Market share is driven by homebuying. Population growth and urbanization increase housing and mortgage demand. Low-interest loans help people and businesses buy real estate. Low rates boost mortgage lending and borrowing. Mortgage lenders approve loans within 24 hours.

Increasing Home Ownership Aspirations Drive the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global mortgage lender market revenue was valued at USD 11 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 25 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2023 to 2031).” Young professionals and families want to acquire homes in a rapidly urbanizing and economically booming nation. Homeowners need mortgage loans to buy homes as urban areas increase. In 2020, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) expects 31% of first-time homebuyers, up from 33% in 2019. First-time buyers are rising because younger people want to own property. Urbanization and middle-class growth in India and China have raised residential property demand. Demand has increased due to easy mortgage financing and government programs encouraging homeownership. In a country with complex mortgage regulations, lenders must meet strict lending standards, carefully evaluate borrowers, and maintain correct records. Lenders must also follow transparency and consumer protection laws. These regulatory tasks may take time and resources for lenders.

According to a World Bank study, high-income countries register property in 20 days, whereas low- and middle-income countries require 53 days. These figures show mortgage lenders' property registration and compliance administrative burden. The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) regulates TILA and RESPA to protect mortgage clients. Noncompliance can result in significant penalties and damage to lenders' reputations. Lenders processing and storing borrower data must comply with the GDPR's strict privacy and security requirements. GDPR compliance may require mortgage lenders to spend more on data protection.

Growing Influence of Fintech Creates Tremendous Opportunities

A traditional mortgage lender collaborates with an online mortgage marketplace fintech platform. Using smart algorithms and data analytics, the fintech platform matches customers with acceptable mortgage alternatives from a network of lenders. Due to this collaboration, the conventional lender obtains access to a broader pool of potential customers who choose digital mortgage options and a simple application procedure. The lender's wide mortgage product offerings and established reputation help the fintech platform, improving its value proposition to borrowers. According to Deloitte research, 80% of mortgage customers in the United States prefer to apply for a mortgage online, demonstrating the great need for digital mortgage solutions . Fintech platforms that cater to this inclination have the potential to attract a huge number of customers. Fintech mortgage financing platforms frequently tout speedier processing times and less paperwork, resulting in faster approvals and payouts. According to Ellie Mae's research, the average time to finalize a mortgage loan has fallen from 44 days in 2013 to 40 days in 2019, which can be ascribed in part to greater digitalization in the lending process. P2P lending services, a type of fintech lending, have grown in popularity worldwide. Thereby providing an opportunity for mortgage lender market growth.

Regional Insights

North America controlled the market share. The federal government introduced many initiatives or government-sponsored enterprises to promote mortgage banking, building, and home ownership. Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae are these programs. Thus, the world's largest mortgage lenders reside there. Thus, government expansion boosts the region's market. Many U.S. players have fierce rivalries, expected to persist over the projection period. Online mortgage services will also drive market growth. Toronto dominated the Canadian market with more than 35% share due to its strong economic performance and growing population, which has led to it being dubbed the "new Montreal" by numerous individuals across multiple publications such as Financial Post Magazine and Maclean Magazine since 2022, making it one of North America's most important cities economically and culturally.

Lenders can accommodate Europeans' housing needs in a dynamic market. A European mortgage provider offers a user-friendly online application platform with fast approval. Using data analytics, the lender analyzes consumers' creditworthiness and tailors mortgage options to their financial profiles. The European Mortgage Federation estimates that residential mortgage loans will exceed 7 trillion euros in 2020, underlining the market's prominence. European lenders may issue mortgages to borrowers seeking property in other E.U. countries. Pan-European lenders can streamline cross-border mortgage operations and follow standards. The lender attracts tech-savvy customers by offering a seamless digital experience and tailored solutions.

Key Highlights

Conventional mortgage loans, jumbo loans, government-insured loans, and others are subdivided by type. Conventional mortgage loans have the largest market share.

The market is divided into 30-year mortgages, 20-year mortgages, and 15-year mortgages based on their terms. The 30-year Mortgage commanded the market.

It can be further subdivided into Fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable-rate mortgage loans based on the interest rate. Fixed-Rate Mortgage holds the largest market share.

The provider can further subdivide the segment into Primary and Secondary Mortgage Lenders. Primary mortgage financiers include banks, credit unions, non-bank financial companies, and other financial institutions. The principal mortgage lender makes the largest contribution.

Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America dominates the market.

Competitive Landscape of the Global Mortgage Lender Market

The key players in the global mortgage lender market are Wells Fargo, Quicken Loans, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Freedom Mortgage, LoanDepot, U.S. Bank, Caliber Home Loans, Flagstar Bank, United Wholesale Mortgage, Guaranteed Rate, Steams Lending, Guild Mortgage, Finance of America Mortgage, PrimeLending, HomeBridge Financial Services, Movement Mortgage, Fairway Independent Mortgage, Pacific Union Financial, Plaza Home Mortgage, New American Funding, Academy Mortgage, The Money Source, CMG Financial, Home Point Financial, and Eagle Home Mortgage.

Market News

In June 2023, UnidosUS launched the HOME Initiative to create four million Latino homeowners by 2030. The effort will assist Latinos in overcoming hurdles to homeownership; Wells Fargo will serve as the initiative's initial anchor backer.

In June 2023, JPMorgan Chase made additional commercial and charitable commitments to help address the housing affordability gap in Washington, D.C., and beyond.

Global Mortgage Lender Market: Segmentation

By Type

Conventional Mortgage Loans

Jumbo Loans

Government-insured Mortgage Loans

Others

By Terms

30-year Mortgage

20-year Mortgage

15-year Mortgage

Others

By Interest Rate

Fixed-rate Mortgage Loan

Adjustable-rate Mortgage Loan

By Provider

Primary Mortgage Lender

Primary Mortgage Lender Banks Credit Unions NBFC's Others

Secondary Mortgage Lender

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

