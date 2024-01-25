Wireless Car Charging Market projected to reach USD 2.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Wireless Car Charging Market ” , by Charging Type (Static Charging, Dynamic Charging), Car Type (Hybrid, Electric), Technology (Inductive Charging Technology, Hybrid inductive resonance, Capacitive Charging Technology), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Wireless Car Charging Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 1.95 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 2.7 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 4.85% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Charging Type, Car Type, Technology and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW ABB Belkin Sample of Companies Covered ChargePoint, Inc. Continental AG Electreon

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The global wireless car charging market occupies a pivotal role in the automotive industry. This market segment encompasses a diverse range of charging types, including static charging, and dynamic charging. The Wireless Car Charging Market has experienced significant growth recently, reflecting the increasing demand for convenient electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. This growth is driven by the rising adoption of electric vehicles and the need for easy charging infrastructure. Wireless car charging systems, which don't require physical connectors or cables, provide a continuous and user-friendly experience. Technological advancements have improved the efficiency of wireless charging, making it a practical option for mainstream automotive applications. Government initiatives supporting electric vehicle adoption also contribute to market growth. Partnerships between automotive manufacturers and technology providers are shaping the wireless car charging landscape. Despite positive trends, challenges like standardization issues, infrastructure development, and costs still exist. In conclusion, the Wireless Car Charging Market is expected to keep growing as the automotive industry embraces sustainability and responds to the changing needs of electric vehicle users.

The Rising Global Focus On Sustainable Transportation

The increasing global importance of sustainable transportation is a crucial factor driving the growth of the Wireless Car Charging Market. As the world attempts to reduce carbon emissions and address the environmental impact of conventional vehicles, electric mobility has gained prominence as an eco-friendly solution. Wireless car charging technology plays a vital role, seamlessly aligning with the push for sustainable transportation. By eliminating the need for physical connectors and cables, wireless charging systems contribute to reducing the environmental impact associated with the manufacturing, maintenance, and disposal of traditional charging infrastructure components. The demand for wireless car charging solutions is further fueled by government incentives and policies that support the shift to electric mobility. These policies create a favorable environment for the development and widespread implementation of wireless car charging infrastructure. In summary, the increasing global focus on sustainable transportation not only highlights the importance of wireless car charging but also drives the market towards a greener and more environmentally conscious future in the automotive industry.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The Rising Global Focus On Sustainable Transportation

Government Initiatives And Policies Promoting Electric Mobility

Increasing Advancements In Wireless Charging Technologies

High Pricing Of Fuel

Opportunities:

The Expanding Electric Vehicle Market

Growing Consumer Awareness And Environmental Consciousness

The Evolution Of Autonomous Vehicles And Shared Mobility Services

Increasing Demand For Low Emission Vehicle

Growing Consumer Awareness And Environmental Consciousness

The growing opportunity in the Wireless Car Charging Market is increasing awareness and environmental consciousness among consumers in the transportation sector. As people become more informed about the environmental impact of traditional vehicles and the urgent need to reduce carbon, there is a noticeable shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives. Electric vehicles (EVs) play a crucial role in this transition, and wireless car charging technology aligns well with the preferences of environmentally conscious consumers. The simplicity and convenience offered by wireless charging systems, which eliminate the need for physical cables and connectors, resonate with the preferences of consumers seeking environmentally friendly transportation solutions. This presents a significant opportunity for the wireless car charging market to meet the demand generated by environmentally conscious consumers. The market stands to benefit from this shift in consumer behavior, creating opportunities for innovation, expansion, and the development of a more sustainable and interconnected transportation ecosystem that meets the evolving needs of environmentally conscious consumers.

North America Dominates The Market For Wireless Car Charging Market.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global Wireless Car Charging Market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. The region experiences notable growth in wireless car charging technology adoption, driven by factors such as a heightened focus on environmental sustainability, government incentives, and the involvement of leading automotive manufacturers in the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the Wireless Car Charging Market. This region’s market is driven by the swift growth of electric mobility and proactive government initiatives. China, in particular, claims a large and expanding electric vehicle market, creating substantial demand for wireless car charging solutions. The stimulus for growth comes from government incentives, strict emission regulations, and a strong commitment to sustainable transportation. Collaborations between technology providers and automotive manufacturers, alongside increasing consumer acceptance of eco-friendly transportation, accelerate market growth in the Asia-Pacific region. With these nations consistently prioritizing green initiatives, the wireless car charging market is composed of significant expansion, positioning the region as a key player in the global landscape of electric vehicle charging technologies.

Europe was actively contributing to the expansion of the wireless car charging market. The region experienced a notable increase in electric vehicle adoption due to strict emission regulations, government incentives, and a growing environmental consciousness. The European Union's commitment to sustainable transportation and investments in charging infrastructure played a significant role in fostering the development of wireless car charging technology. Collaborations between automakers, technology firms, and energy providers in Europe were also promoting innovation and integrating wireless charging solutions into the mainstream automotive market.

The Inductive Charging Technology Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global Wireless Car Charging Market, the Packaging segment comprises various categories such as charging type, car type, technology, and others. One important segment in the Wireless Car Charging Market is the use of Inductive Charging Technology for Transportation. This technology involves transferring power wirelessly between a charging pad on the ground and a receiver pad on an electric vehicle (EV) using electromagnetic fields. Inductive charging eliminates the need for a physical connection during charging, providing a convenient and user-friendly experience. It operates based on resonant inductive coupling, allowing efficient power transfer over short distances. Inductive charging is well-suited for various transportation applications like electric buses, taxis, and shared mobility fleets, where quick and frequent charging is crucial. With the increasing demand for electric mobility, the market segment of Inductive Charging Technology for Transportation is expected to expand, offering an effective solution to enhance the efficiency and convenience of charging electric vehicles in diverse transportation scenarios.

