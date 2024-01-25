Blood Plasma Derivatives Global Market Report 2023: Market Set to Surge Amidst Therapeutic Demand Growth - Forecasts to 2027 and 2032

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Plasma Derivatives Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report affords stakeholders, healthcare providers, and investors a strategic vantage point, equipping them with the intelligence required to navigate and flourish in the ever-evolving world of plasma-derived therapies. For an immersive understanding of the current and future trajectory of the blood plasma derivatives market, including a granular analysis of market shares, regional dynamics, and competitive landscapes, the complete report is a critical resource that encapsulates the industry's pulse.

The report showcases invaluable data, providing an in-depth examination of the market's segments, including critical types such as factor VIII, immunoglobulin, and albumin, and their multifaceted applications across various medical conditions like hemophilia and immunodeficiency diseases. Hospitals and clinics, as primary end-users, bolster demand, intensifying the market's evolution.

The North American region prevails as the powerhouse in the market, attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure and heightened awareness of blood plasma derivative therapies, while regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and the Middle East and Africa continue to see promising growth trajectories. An emerging trend has been identified correlating with the increasing prevalence of hemophilia, which acts as a significant growth stimulator for the blood plasma derivatives market.

The report cites authoritative sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), emphasizing the critical need for plasma-derived medicinal products to mitigate the effects of this genetic bleeding disorder. Noteworthy, the recent acquisition of Biotest AG by Spain's Grifols S.A. underscores the strategic moves within the industry, aiming to escalate plasma medicine availability and diversify product offerings within the European landscape, thereby amplifying the competitive edge within the global market narrative.

The market study conveys the economic vigor of sales of key components like fibrinogen and globulin, grounding the values in the market's ‘factory gate’ benchmarks, offering a transparent glimpse into manufacturing and creator revenues. Moreover, it captures the consumption values within specified geographies, effectively charting the revenue streams generated within these markets.

Leading entities such as Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited remain at the industry's forefront, where innovation and patient centricity anchor their market leadership, supported by other notable companies contributing to the vibrant and life-sustaining blood plasma derivatives landscape.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $48.23 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $67.9 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bayer AG

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Baxter International Inc.

CSL Limited

Meiji Group

Grifols S.A.

Shire Pharmaceuticals Inc.

GC Biopharma Corp

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Shanghai Raas Blood Products Co Ltd.

Kedrion S.p.A.

Sanquin

Biotest AG

Bio Products Ltd.

ADMA Biologics Inc.

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

BioIVT

PlasmaGen BioSciences Pvt. Ltd.

Virchow Biotech Private Limited

LFB S.A.

Monobind Inc.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Octapharma Plasma

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

