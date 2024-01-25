United States Molecular Diagnostics Market Report 2023-2030

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Disease (Healthcare-associated Infections, Respiratory), By End-use (Hospital Core Laboratory, Decentralized Test Sites), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. Molecular Diagnostics Market is projected to USD 8.46 billion by 2030. The industry is experiencing momentous growth with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.82% from 2023 to 2030. This surge is fuelled by heightened awareness of the benefits that molecular diagnostics tests bring forth, including the early and expedited identification of infectious agents.

Industry experts highlight the significant impact of technological advancements within molecular diagnostics. Innovative solutions are contributing to the enhancement of test accuracy and the delivery of quicker results. The emergence of highly automated platforms is set to further revolutionize the market, exemplified by the recent introduction of advanced diagnostic solutions that streamline the processing of RNA and DNA samples.

Disease Segmentation Insights:

The dominance of the respiratory disease segment is notable, deriving from an uptick in respiratory infections and broader awareness of available diagnostic procedures to manage such ailments.

End-use Infrastructural Developments:

Hospital core laboratories have emerged as leaders in market share, a trend likely to continue, propelled by the necessity to address various prevalent infections. The extensive research delineates the strategic approaches employed by major market participants to solidify their presence and amplify market reach. Noteworthy are the innovative product introductions, strategic collaborations, and expansions undertaken by key industry players.

In an unprecedented turn of events, the COVID-19 pandemic has catalyzed the market, prompting industry stalwarts to develop cutting-edge diagnostic kits to detect the coronavirus swiftly. Revenue growth trajectories have seen a significant rise, with selective companies reporting substantial increases due to burgeoning demand for diagnostic offerings.

U.S. Molecular Diagnostics Market Highlights: Key Takeaways from the Report

Respiratory Disease Segment: Maintains a stronghold in the market, with growth being driven by the increased frequency of respiratory infections and the readiness of diagnostic tests.

Maintains a stronghold in the market, with growth being driven by the increased frequency of respiratory infections and the readiness of diagnostic tests. Hospital Core Laboratory: Garners the highest market portion and is anticipated to maintain rapid growth, supported by the rise in infection rates and the availability of robust diagnostics.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered United States

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

QIAGEN

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Hologic Inc.

BD

Charles River Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzcme2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment