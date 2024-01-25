Global High Performance Pigments Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Performance Pigments Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Organic, Inorganic), By Application (Coatings, Plastics, Inks, Cosmetics, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global high performance pigments market is expected to reach USD 8.26 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030

Growing of automotive coatings demand on account of increasing automobile production particularly in Asia Pacific is expected to remain a key driving factor for the global High Performance Pigments Market.



The growth of global personal care industry is also expected to have a positive influence on the market growth. Volatile raw material prices coupled with the high price of these pigments is expected to remain a key challenge for market participants. The market displays high competition among its industry participants which has resulted in companies taking strong measures to reduce manufacturing costs and yet provide superior quality products.



Inorganic high performance pigments emerged as the leading product segment with demand share exceeding 60% of the global market in 2014. However, organic high performance pigments are presumed to witness a faster growth rate on account of changing customer buying patterns and favorable regulatory scenario.



High Performance Pigments Market Report Highlights

The inorganic segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 57.1% in 2022. Inorganic high-performance pigments are synthetic pigments known for their excellent color strength, durability, heat stability, lightfastness, and chemical resistance.

The organic segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.

The coating segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 60.9% in 2022. The escalating demand for high-performance pigments in the inks industry propels the growth of this segment.

Europe dominated the market and held a market share of 32.3% in 2022. This is attributed to high demand from multiple industries. Developed regions are less price-sensitive when compared to developing regions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Sun Chemical

Clariant

BASF SE

Herro Corporation

Vijay Chemical Industries

Meghmani Organics Ltd.

VOXCO India

Heubach Gmbh

ALTANA AG

Trust Chem Co., Ltd.

Merck KGaA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dkp0a9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.