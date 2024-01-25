Europe Acrylic Sheet Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Focus on Architecture & Construction, Furniture & Design, Automotive & Transportation, Visual Comm. & Retail Verticals

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Acrylic Sheet Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Architecture & Construction, Furniture & Design, Automotive & Transportation, Visual Comm. & Retail), By Technology, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe acrylic sheet market size is expected to reach USD 3.31 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030

The rapid growth of the furniture industry in the region has been a major factor driving market growth. In addition, increasing application scope of the product in the automotive and transportation industry is slated to have positive impacts on the overall market growth over the projected period.



The increasing use of acrylic sheets in furniture and interior designing applications, such as modular kitchen panels, wardrobes, TV panels, and wall separators, in residential and commercial buildings is expected to drive the product demand significantly during the forecast period.



The use of acrylic sheets in automobiles for windows, rear-view mirrors, and lighting applications is expected to increase on account of improved light diffusion, optical clarity, and lightweight properties of the product. The rapid growth of the automotive industry in key economies such as Germany, France, and Spain, is expected to drive product demand over the coming years.



The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% in the furniture & design application owing to the increasing use of the product for enhancement of structural aesthetics. The presence of key industry players such as Ikea, with wide ranges of acrylic kitchen and home decor solutions, is expected to drive the overall industry demand over the forecast period.



Europe Acrylic Sheet Market Report Highlights

The extruded segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 56.8% in 2022, owing to the comparatively low costs and operational simplicity associated with the process

The product demand in the visual communication & retail segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period in terms of revenue., primarily due to the increasing product usage in signage applications for exhibitions, sports events, retail marketing, and advertising

The product witnessed highest demand in Germany in 2022, accounting for a share of nearly 29.3%, on account of high consumption in key applications such as architecture & construction and visual communication & retail

The key strategies adopted by the industry players include distribution agreements and acquisitions. For instance, Polycasa Group was acquired by Schweiter Technologies, under 3A Composites, for product expansion in the visual communication & retail space

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Europe



Companies Mentioned

Altuglas International

Evonik Industries

Lucite International

Aristech Acrylics LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbbzii

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.