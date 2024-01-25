MEA Massage Equipment Market Poised to Surpass USD 776.52 Million by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Massage Equipment Market Outlook, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest industry analysis report on the Middle East & Africa Massage Equipment Market has been added to our extensive lineup of market research publications. This comprehensive and detailed study offers insight into a market driven by a fusion of ancient wellness practices and modern technological advancements.

The Middle East and Africa region, acclaimed for its rich cultural heritage and prioritization of holistic well-being, stands out as a significant contributor to the global surge in demand for massage equipment.

The market is projected to reach new heights, with estimations indicating a growth trajectory culminating in a value beyond USD 776.52 million by the year 2028. Factors fueling this ascent include escalating awareness of self-care routines, increased disposable incomes, and the prevalent culture of communal wellness deeply embedded in the MEA society.

Recent research has highlighted Saudi Arabia as a dominant player in 2022 due to its burgeoning wellness consciousness fueled by lifestyle shifts and urbanization. Notably, the leg and foot massagers category has been recognized as the second-highest market share, reflecting the cultural emphasis on foot care and the preference for home-based wellness solutions across the MEA region.

In the context of distribution, hypermarkets, and supermarkets stand at the forefront, commanding the highest market share in 2022. This prominence is attributed to their widespread presence and multifaceted role as convenient shopping destinations for a variety of wellness products.

Key Segments Influencing MEA's Massage Equipment Market:

The electric category leads the market, demonstrating a clear preference for products offering ease of use and efficient therapeutic benefits.

The commercial end-user segment continues to surge with upscale spas and wellness centers investing heavily in massage equipment to accommodate the growing influx of health-conscious tourists and locals.

Within the product types segment, stationary massage equipment garners a significant market share, emphasizing the regional tendency towards extensive and immersive relaxation experiences.

Vibrator therapy is recognized for its extensive use, second-highest in market share, symbolizing the region's embrace of innovative stress-relief solutions.

This report serves as a quintessential resource for industry consultants, manufacturers, suppliers, associations, and organizations within the wellness sector, as well as government entities seeking to align their strategies with market dynamics. It equips stakeholders with comprehensive knowledge, enabling informed decision-making and strategic positioning in the MEA market landscape.

The study employs a robust methodology combining primary and secondary research techniques, with an in-depth analysis of market drivers, trends, challenges, and opportunities. The information presented in this report is verified through extensive telephonic interviews with industry leaders, ensuring an accurate and current portrayal of the Middle East & Africa Massage Equipment Market.

Report Highlights

Projection of the massage equipment market growth in MEA to surpass USD 776.52 million by 2028. Key insights into consumer preferences, with an emphasis on leg and foot massagers due to cultural influences. Detailed country-wise analysis spotlighting Saudi Arabia's market dominance. The strategic positioning of hypermarkets and supermarkets as primary distributors in the region.

This crucial research report provides an extensive analysis of the MEA massage equipment market, offering valuable insights that will assist industry stakeholders in leveraging upcoming opportunities and navigating market challenges.

