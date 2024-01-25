Surface Inspection Market Set to Soar Past USD 8.73 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Surface Inspection market , increased use of artificial intelligence, integration of Industry 4.0 principles, 3D surface inspection, remote monitoring and diagnostics, adoption of hyperspectral imaging, sustainable and eco-friendly inspection solutions, emphasis on real-time data analytics, expansion into emerging markets, growth in the aerospace sector, and customization of inspection systems to specific industry needs are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Surface inspection is the process of examining the surface of a material for defects, such as scratches, dents, cracks, and voids. It is used in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, automotive, electronics, and food and beverage.

Prominent Players in Surface Inspection Market

Cognex

Keyence

LMI Technologies

Omron

Vishay

Sick

EVT Group

Matrox Imaging

Teledyne DALSA

Allied Vision

Basler AG

Imperx

Vision Components

Photonics Industries

Radiant Vision Systems

Microscan Systems

Datacolor

Konica Minolta

Metrologic

Zebra Technologies

Software Component Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Software dominates the global online market as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning has become a critical aspect of surface inspection. Software plays a central role in implementing and optimizing AI algorithms for defect detection, quality control, and decision-making.

Quality Control is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the quality control is the leading segment as it is a fundamental aspect of manufacturing across various industries. Surface inspection systems play a pivotal role in ensuring that products meet high-quality standards, preventing defects and deviations in manufacturing processes.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Asia-Pacific is a global manufacturing hub, with a significant presence of industries such as automotive, electronics, semiconductors, and consumer goods. These industries rely heavily on surface inspection systems for quality control and defect detection, contributing to strong demand. The region's large and growing population, coupled with expanding middle-class consumer bases, drives the demand for high-quality manufactured goods. This demand fuels the need for reliable quality control measures.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Surface Inspection market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Surface Inspection.

Key Developments in Surface Inspection Market

In May 2023, Keyence Corporation unveiled its next-generation surface inspection system, integrating AI and machine learning technologies for real-time defect detection and analysis.

In March 2023, German company Isra Vision AG announced the acquisition of GFMesstechnik GmbH, a manufacturer of surface inspection systems for the automotive industry. This acquisition enhanced Isra Vision's capabilities in automotive surface inspection.

In January 2023, Israel-based startup Inspekto raised $40 million in a Series C funding round to further develop its autonomous surface inspection system and expand its global presence.

