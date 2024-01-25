US Non-postoperative Acute Pain Market to Grow Significantly by 2032; New Research Publication Examines Epidemiology and Treatment Approaches

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Non-postoperative Acute Pain - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a groundbreaking new report titled 'Non-postoperative Acute Pain - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032', a comprehensive analysis of the US non-postoperative acute pain market has been revealed.

This extensive research publication offers an in-depth understanding of non-postoperative acute pain, with a focus on the United States market, delivering crucial data on the incidence, treatment approaches, and forecasted market trends up until the year 2032.

The report identifies key elements in the current market landscape, including an estimated 51 million incident cases of non-postoperative acute pain in 2019, a number that is expected to rise going forward. The study further dissects the market by type and severity of pain, arriving at insightful conclusions regarding the predominant level of moderate pain severity among diagnosed individuals, and a significant number of treated cases nearing 42 million.

Innovations in Pain Management

According to the report, the acute pain management market in the United States is undergoing transformative changes. Traditional reliance on opioids is being challenged by multimodal analgesia (MMA) models. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) play a critical role in this landscape, decreasing opioid consumption and serving as first-line medications for mild-to-moderate pain.

Furthermore, advancements in biopharmaceuticals, such as CGRP inhibitors, feature prominently in the study as trending treatment options with the potential to revolutionize pain management. An example is the FDA-approved VYEPTI (eptinezumab), targeted for the preventive treatment of migraines.

Forecasted Market and Emerging Therapies

It is anticipated that the total market size for Non-postoperative acute pain in the United States, which stood at approximately USD 3,000 million in 2022, is slated for considerable growth by the year 2032.

Emerging therapies are expected to contribute to the growth curve, with VYEPTI (eptinezumab) predicted to generate the highest revenue by 2032, amongst new therapeutic contenders.

Market Outlook and Competitive Landscape

The US market is home to a multitude of approved therapies for non-postoperative acute pain, with UBRELVY enjoying the lead in market share in 2022. Access to current treatment practices and algorithms, along with the anticipation of novel therapeutic interventions, shows a dynamic market environment poised for advancements and growth.

Focused on offering a 360-degree view of the market, the report addresses the needs of the stakeholders by examining ongoing pipeline development activities and drug uptake potentials, providing critical market knowledge to healthcare professionals, analysts, and industry leaders.

Understanding Market Needs

Additionally, the report touches on the critical unmet needs of the market, suggesting a vigorous development and launch strategy that future market entrants could employ to fine-tune their business approaches.

This in-depth report underscores a strong commitment to understanding the Non-postoperative acute pain landscape, offering a strategic analysis that industry participants can leverage to make informed decisions and build strategic plans responsive to the evolving treatment paradigms and patient needs in the United States.

