Europe Chemical Anchors (Injectable Adhesive, Capsule Adhesive) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

The Europe chemical anchors market size is expected to reach USD 411.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.1%

Increasing migration in largest cities of Europe including Germany, France, and Spain as well as in other cities is projected to drive the demand for new dwellings, thereby boosting the growth of product.







There are several upcoming construction projects around Europe. London's CrossRail, a large-scale high-speed railway project, is expected to cost USD 23 billion. Furthermore, in August 2021, Bracknell Forest Cambium Partnership got approval for the planned Coopers Hill regeneration project in the UK. The project is a part of GBP 124 million (~USD 171.5 million) regeneration of Bracknell Town Centre. Chemical anchors will be used for construction of these aforementioned projects, which is anticipated to open up new prospects for market expansion.



Europe chemical anchors industry value chain comprises raw material manufacturers/suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The main competition is from mechanical anchors that are easy to install, cost-effective, and quick in installation as compared to chemical anchors. Fluctuating raw material prices often lead to variations in the prices of the final product, thus affecting companies across the value chain.



Major players in the market sell their products through a distribution channel, their supplier network, or through sales offices present around Europe. Manufacturers are involved in the production of various types of chemical anchors such as unsaturated polyester, epoxy acrylate, and pure epoxy. Manufacturers also create their websites or sell their products through third-party websites to expand their presence around the world.



The major disadvantage of chemical anchors lies in their installation since they are more sensitive to poor hole cleaning compared to mechanical anchors. Furthermore, high costs of the final product compared to mechanical anchors are likely to hamper the adoption rate of the product in economies around Europe. Moreover, volatility in their prices due to various factors such as trade wars and environmental considerations may restrict the product growth in coming years.



The European chemical anchor industry is highly competitive owing to the presence of several multinational and local manufacturers. Companies are adopting strategies, such as acquisition & mergers, new product development, and geographical expansion. These strategies help them enhance their market penetration and cater to the changing technological demand from residential, commercial, infrastructure, and industrial construction applications.



Based on product, the market has been segmented into injectable adhesive and capsule adhesive. Injectable adhesive chemical anchors accounted for the largest revenue share of 74.6% in 2023. They are larger in terms of anchorage sizes and lengths when compared to capsule systems' set sizes. In addition, in some situations, such as flooded or large holes, injectable chemical anchors are a safe alternative

Epoxy acrylate was the largest used resin in 2023 for the production of chemical anchors, with a revenue of over USD 115.5 million. It is suitable for heavy, rapid curing, high-performance loads, and has minimal odor. In addition, it has excellent chemical resistance in extreme conditions or under humid circumstances and can even be used in underwater anchors. It is also used to fix solid or hollow structural supports, such as walls, columns, facades, and floors

Infrastructure application accounted for the largest revenue share of Europe's chemical anchors market in 2023 and is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to wide use of products for making high-strength bridges and flyovers. Governments across several European countries such as Spain, France, and UK have been investing heavily over the past few years for development of road and rail infrastructures, thus driving the growth of Europe chemical anchors industry

Germany dominated the market with a revenue of USD 76.3 million in 2023, owing to its extensive use in commercial and infrastructural construction activities. This is attributed to increased awareness about construction chemicals and growing infrastructure investments in the area. Investments by German government for construction of new bridges and repair works for existing bridges are expected to drive the growth of chemical anchors market

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $321.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $411.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Europe

