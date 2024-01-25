India Flexible Packaging Market Poised for Expansion: USD 15.57 Billion Growth Forecasted by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Packaging Market in India 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research on the Indian flexible packaging industry points to a significant expansion, with the market projected to surge by USD 15.57 billion within the next five years, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.69%. This in-depth analysis encompasses the market size, forecast, prevailing trends, growth influencers, and challenges, spotlighting insights on several key players in the sector.

Offering an informed synopsis of the current market circumstances, the study underscores the shift towards flexible packaging driven by substantial logistics costs. The burgeoning retail sector and the climb in demand for digitally printed packaging underscore market dynamics.

Furthermore, the booming food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and various other industries amplify the need for innovative and adaptable packaging solutions.

Segmentation by End-user Food and beverage industry Pharmaceutical industry Personal care industry Others

Segmentation by Material Plastic Paper Aluminum

Segmentation by Product Pouches Bags Films and wraps Others



Crucial trends, such as the rising preference for stand-up pouches, are propelling the market forward. Additionally, the escalating popularity of aseptic packaging and the demand for single-serve and multipack options carve pathways for substantial industry evolution.

The study delineates a thorough vendor analysis aimed at bolstering market positions, underscoring the importance of strategic planning and seizing growth opportunities. Key influencers and industry stakeholders have made valuable contributions, enriching the data quality and reliability presented in this exhaustive market landscape analysis. The report anticipates various market facets by examining pivotal parameters including profit margin, pricing strategy, competition landscape, and promotional activities.

Noteworthy Market Dynamics

Key findings from the analysis indicate a robust industry landscape forged by innovation, evolving consumer preferences, and technological advancements. Market players are expected to focus on strategic collaborations, product diversifications, and customer-centric approaches as they navigate through the opportunities and challenges within the Indian flexible packaging sector.

This synthesis of primary and secondary research paves the way for businesses to strategize effectively. As the industry progresses, the anticipation of new trends and meticulous scrutiny of key vendors will remain instrumental for companies aiming to cement their market standing and capitalize on the forecasted growth trajectory.

With this pivotal market insight now available, industry leaders, stakeholders, and decision-makers are equipped with the knowledge to make informed strategic choices in the vibrant landscape of India's flexible packaging market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amcor Plc

Berry Global Inc.

Bilcare Ltd.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Cosmo Films Ltd.

GARWARE HI TECH FILMS Ltd.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Multiflex Packaging India

Nichrome Packaging Solutions

Packone Solutions LLP

Paharpur 3P

Polyplex Corp. Ltd.

Pouch Makers Canada Inc.

SOLOS POLYMERS PVT. LTD.

Sonoco Products Co.

Tetra Pak Group

TPCL Packaging Ltd.

UFlex Ltd.

Uma Polymers Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9cu9w5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.