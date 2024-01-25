Europe Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024: MRI, CT Scanners, and X-ray Machines in High Demand - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Equipment (Imaging Equipment, Surgical Instruments), Service Provider (OEM, Small/Third Party Providers), Country, and Segment Forecast, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe medical equipment maintenance market size is expected to reach USD 22.0 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.91% from 2024 to 2030

Increasing investments by key players in the market for R&D is helping companies expand product and service offerings, enhance customer service, and increase market awareness. The market is witnessing growth owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and heart disease, in Europe. Chronic diseases often require regular monitoring and diagnostic procedures. This is expected to drive the demand for diagnostic equipment, such as MRI, CT scanners, and X-ray machines.







As the adoption of these devices in healthcare facilities increases, the need for maintenance and servicing grows significantly. For instance, according to the European Journal of Cancer, in November 2021, it was estimated that Europe had over 4 million new cases of cancer and approximately 1.9 million cancer-related deaths.

In recent years, there has been a greater focus on preventive maintenance for medical equipment in healthcare institutions. This strategic approach involves implementing scheduled maintenance tasks to prevent larger and cost-effective repairs in the future. It also aims to minimize equipment downtime, improving day-to-day operations and enhancing the overall reliability of medical devices.



Furthermore, preventive maintenance is gaining traction due to its ability to prevent adverse incidents and medical device-related accidents through planned inspections and regular maintenance services. This proactive approach ensures the safe, efficient, and extended use of medical equipment. The increasing adoption of preventive maintenance strategies by healthcare organizations is anticipated to create growth opportunities for service providers in the future.



Europe Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Report Highlights

Based on equipment, the imaging equipment segment dominated the market in 2023 with the largest revenue share of 36.1%. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for diagnostic imaging services and the growing installation base of imaging equipment in Europe

In terms of service providers, the OEM segment is anticipated to dominate the market, with the largest share in 2023, owing to the major presence of OEM in countries such as Germany, the UK, and Italy. Furthermore, the small/third-party providers are expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on country, Germany dominated the market in 2023 due to its well-developed healthcare system and a strong focus on ensuring medical device safety and regulatory compliance

In March 2023, GE Healthcare, a leading global provider of medical equipment maintenance services, and Advantus Health Partners entered into a 10-year agreement valued at up to EUR 718.08 million. This agreement would allow GE Healthcare's Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) services to be offered to the customers of Advantus Health Partners

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Europe

Companies Profiled

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

B. Braun SE (B. Braun Melsungen AG)

Althea Group

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Wisag

VI.TECH GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ay6nsc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment