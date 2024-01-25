Europe Cell Culture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Focus on Biopharmaceutical Production, Drug Development, and Diagnostics

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Cell Culture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Consumables, and Instruments), Application (Biopharmaceutical Production, Drug Development, Diagnostics), Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe cell culture market size is expected to reach USD 12.06 billion by 2030 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 10.62%

The rising demand for artificial organs, biopharmaceuticals, and vaccines is projected to drive the Europe cell culture market. In addition, rising competition in the market owing to increasing demand and the rising emphasis of market players to manufacture and expand cell culture products is another vital factor propelling market demand forward.







Moreover, cell culture technology has applications in developing functional tissues and organs as it facilitates researchers to create artificial organs that can replace impaired or malfunctioning organs in patients. Artificial organs have the potential to significantly enhance the quality of life in individuals suffering from organ failure, which is expected to boost demand for cell culture methods.

Furthermore, the utilization of cell culture for vaccine production has become increasingly prominent in recent times due to numerous benefits, such as improved safety and faster production timelines offered by such vaccines. As a result, cell-based flu vaccines have been approved for use in several European countries. Thus, with the rising adoption of cell-based flu vaccines and growing demand for biopharmaceuticals and artificial organs, the market is anticipated to boost significantly.



Moreover, the rising competition among the key players is projected to benefit the industry. Companies are expanding their product portfolios and launching novel instruments, reagents, and other consumables to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in May 2023, BD, a key market player, announced the commercial launch of a new-to-the-world cell sorting equipment featuring two revolutionary innovations that allow researchers to reveal more comprehensive information regarding cells previously unseen in typical flow cytometry research.

In addition, in September 2022, Eppendorf announced the expansion of its bioreactor production capacity in Germany due to the consistent rise in demand for its bioreactor systems. The company has expanded its facility in Julich, Germany, by adding a 3,600 square meter building.



Europe Cell Culture Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the consumables segment dominated the market in 2023 with a revenue share of 57.5%, which can be attributed to the recurring demand and purchase of consumables.

Among the application segment, the biopharmaceutical production segment was the largest revenue contributor for the industry, with a share of 32.7% in 2023. In contrast, the diagnostics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to the rising prevalence of various disorders and the increasing scope of cell culture applications in diagnostics.

Germany dominated the regional industry in 2023 with a revenue share of 22.09%, owing to the rising focus of key players like Sartorius AG on the country market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Europe

