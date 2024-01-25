Global Stable Isotopes Labeled Compounds Market Report 2023: Market Set for Significant Growth with Rising Demand in Environmental, Drug Development, and Proteomics Research - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stable Isotopes Labeled Compounds Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stable isotopes labeled compounds market is poised for considerable expansion over the next several years, fueled by burgeoning use across various scientific studies and industrial applications. Current research indicates a robust growth trajectory between 2024 and 2028, especially with stable isotopes finding widespread applications in environmental studies. These compounds are vital in tracing pollution sources and advancing climate change research.

The utilization of stable isotopes labeled compounds extends beyond environmental analysis, encompassing research, medicine, agriculture, and industrial sectors. Synthetic molecules crafted to include stable isotopes, like carbon-13, nitrogen-15, and oxygen-18, have become crucial tools in metabolic studies, drug development, and the exploration of protein interactions.

Surging Demand for Novel Therapeutics Drives Market Expansion

The soaring incidence of chronic diseases globally necessitates the development of new drugs and therapeutic approaches. Stable isotope labeled compounds facilitate in-depth research into drug metabolism and toxicity profiles, proving instrumental in the drug development process.

Unprecedented Growth in Proteomics and Metabolomics

Rapid advancements in the fields of proteomics and metabolomics are revolutionizing life sciences. As research delves deeper into these areas, the demand for stable isotopes labeled compounds surges, given their critical role in understanding biological systems and tailoring novel treatments for various diseases.

Technological Innovations Spur Market Progress



Innovations in labeling techniques and analytical methodologies are significantly contributing to the growth of the stable isotope labeled compounds market. New methods like metabolic and enzymatic labeling, and analytical techniques such as high-resolution mass spectrometry and NMR spectroscopy, enhance research capabilities and the quality of analysis.

Market Segmentation Highlights

Division by compounds, applications, substances, indications, methods, and end-users.

Examination of market trends within various regions.

Competitive Landscape Outlines Key Market Players

The stable isotope labeled compounds market boasts prominent entities with comprehensive portfolios that respond to the needs of pharmaceutical, biotechnological, and academic institutions.

This research underscores the significant opportunities present in the stable isotopes labeled compounds market, mirrored by the escalating demand across a spectrum of industries and research domains. The pivotal role of these compounds in accelerating scientific advancements heralds a bright future for their market growth in the coming years.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 119 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $301.03 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $376.26 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

PerkinElmer Inc.

Merck KGaA

3M Company

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

JSC Isotope

Creative Proteomics

Medical Isotopes, Inc.

Omicron Biochemicals, Inc.

Trace Sciences International

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation

