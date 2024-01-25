Gov. Holcomb announces Meta to build an $800M Data Center Campus in Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Governor Eric J. Holcomb, board chairman for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, joined executives of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) today as the company announced plans to establish a new $800 million data center campus in Indiana. The new facility in Jeffersonville will support approximately 100 operational jobs and hundreds of construction jobs in the coming years.

“Today is a great day for Indiana and for our southeast region as we welcome another major investment to the River Ridge Commerce Center,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Indiana’s efforts to cultivate industries of the future are already paying dividends for Hoosiers, attracting growth in critical sectors like data storage, semiconductors, energy and electric vehicles. We’re excited to welcome Meta to Indiana and look forward to the company’s partnership in growing Jeffersonville and the southeast Indiana region.”

Meta, which powers products like Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, will establish a nearly 700,000-square-foot facility at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville. The facility, which will be the company’s 18th in the U.S. and 22nd in the world, will be an important part of the global infrastructure that brings Meta technologies and services to billions of people around the world. Meta is starting construction this month and expects the data center to be operational in 2026. In addition to the 100 operational jobs, the company also expects to support more than 1,250 jobs at peak construction.

“We are thrilled to make Indiana and Jeffersonville our new home. We are committed to playing a positive role here and investing in the community's long-term vitality,” said Brad Davis, director of data center community and economic development at Meta. “Jeffersonville stood out as an outstanding location for our newest data center thanks to its great access to infrastructure, deep pool of talent, and amazing community partners. Thank you to everyone who has helped us get here.”

Like all of Meta's data centers, the Jeffersonville Data Center will be supported by 100% renewable energy, and the campus will achieve LEED Gold certification once operational. Updates on the Jeffersonville Data Center can be found here.

“On behalf of the residents of Jeffersonville, I am ecstatic to officially welcome Meta to our community,” said Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore. “River Ridge has been saving this 619-acre site for a mega company, and Meta’s investment and commitment to our community are proof that this strategy is paying off. The economic activity around this new data center will support every sector of our economy, and we appreciate all those who have worked to bring Meta to Jeffersonville.”

Indiana is an ideal hub for technology companies thanks to its business-friendly environment, abundance of infrastructure resources, availability of skilled labor, and growing technology and semiconductor sectors. In 2023, the state welcomed more than $28.7 billion in planned capital investment from businesses committing to locate or grow in Indiana. Together, these businesses expect to create 21,866 new jobs with average wages higher than both the state and national averages.

Based on the company’s investment plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation committed an investment in Meta in the form of a 35-year term data center sales tax exemption for a minimum $800 million in eligible capital. For each additional $800 million of eligible investment made at the site within that time period, the company will be eligible for tax exemptions for an additional 5-year period, up to a total term of 50 years. These incentives are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim state benefits once investments are made. The city of Jeffersonville and the River Ridge Development Authority offered additional incentives. Duke Energy was an important partner in enabling this investment.

