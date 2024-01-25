DB Roberts Releases 2024 Trade Show Schedule

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DB Roberts, a leading distributor of fastener and hardware products, will exhibit at 14 trade shows across North America throughout 2024. DB Roberts will showcase fastener, hardware, shielding, and engineered components solutions, applicable to nearly every type of manufacturing.

As a distributor-partner for over 50 top manufacturers in the fastener and hardware segment, DB Roberts focuses on stocking high-quality products that support all aspects of our customers’ manufacturing, fabrication, and assembly processes. Suppliers that will be showcased throughout the year include PennEngineering (PEM, ATLAS, SI), Southco, Sugatsune, STANLEY Engineered Fastening, Essentra, Tech Etch, Accuride, and Heyco.



“Our partnerships form the backbone of our industry-leading distribution network,” says Lisa Breton, Director of Supplier Relations. “These relationships enable us to provide our customers with a broad and sophisticated range of products, reflecting the best in quality, reliability, and innovation."

The show schedule will begin at the Design-2-Part show in Irving, TX, on March 13-14, 2024, featuring our Plano-based Sales Team. To view the entire DB Roberts trade show schedule and find out when we’ll be in your area, click here.

About DB Roberts

DB Roberts (www.dbroberts.com) is a leading distributor of specialty fasteners and hardware, including self-clinching fasteners, access hardware, electronics fasteners, grommets and bushings, threaded inserts, caps & plugs, slides, commercial hardware and more. Founded in 1982, DB Roberts has a network of distribution centers throughout the United States and Mexico. Connect with DB Roberts on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).