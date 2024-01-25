Analysis of the Top 5 Emerging Countries' Packaged Water Markets, 2018-2027: China, India, Mexico, Brazil, and South Africa

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 5 Emerging Countries Packaged Water Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis on the Packaged Water Market in the top five emerging countries offers critical insights into market dynamics, competitive pressures, and growth potential through to 2027. The profile provides a granular examination of market trends and shares, alongside predictions for future expansion within the sector.

Recent data underscores the substantial contribution of nearly $49.24 billion to the global packaged water industry in 2022 by these emerging markets, with a notable CAGR of 8.2% from 2007 to 2011. The forecast anticipates this group's market value to ascend to over $71.43 billion by 2027, propelled by a steady CAGR of 7.7% until the end of the forecast period.

China Spearheads Growth, with India and Mexico in Close Pursuit

In a methodical breakdown of the individual contributions, China has taken the helm as the most lucrative among the emerging nations' packaged water markets, recording revenues of approximately $29.89 billion in 2022. India and Mexico have also shown significant market presence, generating $11.52 billion and $4.53 billion respectively in the same year.

Predictive analytics within the industry report anticipate China will continue to pioneer the market, possibly reaching an impressive $41.22 billion by 2027. India and Mexico are expected to demonstrate robust market growth as well, with prospective market values of $18.84 billion and $6.88 billion. The research segments the data across Brazil, China, India, Mexico, and South Africa, providing detailed chapters on each country.

Strategic Analysis for Market Entrants and Established Players

The information gleaned from this report is invaluable for stakeholders seeking to understand the competitive landscape of the emerging economies' packaged water markets. The report includes Porter's Five Forces analysis, ensuring a clear perspective of the competitive intensity and providing insights into the market's attractiveness.

Additionally, the profiles of leading market players offer a transparent view of the operations and financial performance within these dynamic markets. Understanding these elements is crucial for developing informed strategies and enhancing the breadth of presentations and pitches with projection data for the coming five years.

Market size estimation and growth analysis from 2022 to 2027

Comprehensive review of market segments and prominent players

Future growth projections by both value and volume

In-depth evaluation of market forces affecting competitive strength

