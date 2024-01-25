Europe FMCG Logistics Market Set to Expand by USD 55.71 Billion with a 4.7% CAGR from 2023-2028

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe FMCG Logistics Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest industry research focusing on the FMCG logistics market in Europe projects an upward growth trend, predicting an increase of USD 55.71 billion over the next five years. With the forecast period set between 2023 and 2028, this sector is anticipated to experience an acceleration at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.

The expansion is attributed to several catalysts including technological advancements in logistics, the burgeoning FMCG sector in Europe, and the ongoing rise of the e-commerce marketplace.

This comprehensive analysis delves deeply into the market's current standing, identifying prevailing trends and growth propellants. The segmentation of the market implicates a wide array of products and services:

Food and Beverages

Personal and Beauty Care

Health and Hygiene Care

Home Care

In terms of services, the market is dissected into:

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-Added Services (VAS)

One particularly noteworthy trend pinpointed in this study is the uptick in mergers and acquisitions within the logistics sector. Additionally, the focus on truck platooning and the rise of the sharing economy are forecasted to contribute significantly to the market demand.

The evaluation includes an in-depth vendor analysis, profiling an assortment of leading contenders in the European FMCG logistics market and offering insights into their strategic positioning. The report not only scrutinizes primary and secondary data but also synthesizes information from key industry contributors to deliver an exhaustive landscape of the market.

Market Influencers and Competitive Analysis

As part of the report's detailed competitive examination, key market influencers are identified, and promotional strategies are analyzed. The research guarantees a combination of extensive, reliable data, crucial for stakeholders to formulate informed market strategies and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Moreover, the study provides foresight into upcoming trends and challenges poised to shape market progress. Through qualitative and quantitative research, the report forecasts market growth, presenting a full competitive landscape analysis.

The findings and analysis contained within this report serve as an authoritative source of industry knowledge, charting a path for future market developments and providing a robust foundation for those seeking to understand the fast-paced growth of the FMCG logistics market in Europe.

Analyzing key parameters such as profitability, pricing, competition, and promotions, the research offers a multi-faceted view of the industry's dynamics and pivotal influencing factors. This research is essential for companies preparing to navigate the expansion opportunities within Europe's FMCG logistics sector.

