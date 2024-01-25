Brent Jones graces cover of Gospel USA Magazine’s January 2024 issue!

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prepping for the release of his brand-new CD “Live Your Best Life!” on Feb 2nd, Grammy & Stellar Award winner Brent Jones graces the cover Gospel USA Magazine’s January 2024 issue.



What an honor to be on the cover of Gospel USA Magazine!

“What an honor to be on the cover of Gospel USA Magazine! This past year has been such an exciting time for my career – from ‘Nothing Else Matters’ going #1 on Billboard, my artist-in-residence at Stanford University, my song’s movie debut on the Hallmark Channel, another sold-out European Tour, the launch of my new radio show (The Brent Jones Show) on Power 88.1 FM, Las Vegas’ top-ranked urban station, winning Choir of the Year at the 2023 Stellar Awards, I’m completely over the moon! A special shout to my incredible team – JDI Entertainment, Sony The Orchard, and all the radio stations around the world who support my music, thank you!”

says Brent Jones

Brent Jones’ 100+ City “Live Your Best Life!” Tour kicks on February 2, 2024 with release with his brand-new CD “Live Your Best Life!” (on JDI/Sony The Orchard).

About Brent Jones:

JDI Entertainment artist Brent Jones is a singer/songwriter extraordinaire, who’s pioneering work with his urban group Brent Jones & T.P. Mobb set the stage for Kirk Franklin and urban contemporary gospel. His upcoming new CD, “Live Your Best Life!”, is the highly anticipated follow-up to “Nothing Else Matters”, which reached #1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart, earning widespread critical acclaim including 2023 Stellar Award winner for Choir of the Year.

JDI Entertainment / The Orchard

https://brentjonessound.com/

MEDIA CONTACT

JDI Entertainment

Brandon Wilson

213-260-8636

Disclaimer: The information mentioned in the press release is provided by our source Ask the Doc. KISS PR and its distribution partners are not directly or indirectly responsible for any claims made in the above statements. Contact the vendor of the product directly for any queries/issues.

Attachment