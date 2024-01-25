North American Road Freight Transportation Market Set to Expand by USD 130.44 Mn with 2.47% CAGR by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Road Freight Transportation Market in North America 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive market analysis on the North American road freight transportation industry has been published, revealing significant growth and sector trends that are predicted to reshape the landscape from 2023-2028.



The study highlights a positive forecast with the market set to accelerate at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.47%, contributing an increase of USD 130.44 million during the forecast period. This progression is driven by key factors including an imperative to enhance operational efficiency, bolstering cross-border trade, and the burgeoning e-commerce sector.



Industry Breakdown and High-Growth Segments



Segmentation by Type

Full truckload

Less-than truckload

Segmentation by Product Type

Solid goods

Liquid goods

A noteworthy prediction revealed in the research is the transformative impact of blockchain technology within the road freight industry. Additionally, the anticipated use of alternative fuels and cutting-edge advancements such as autonomous trucks are expected to drive considerable demand in this sector.



The detailed vendor analysis provided in the report aims to assist stakeholders in enhancing market positioning. The report includes a thorough review of prolific vendors in the market along with an assessment of upcoming trends and challenges. These insights are critical for businesses to strategize and capitalize on impending growth opportunities.



The insightful report is crafted utilising a balanced blend of primary and secondary data and reflects input from pivotal players in the industry. The research encompasses a complete market scope and vendor landscape, accompanied by an analysis of multifaceted market dynamics.



With a focus on key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions, the report presents a well-rounded view of the market, underpinned by robust research methodologies. This ensures that the insights provided are not only comprehensive but also reliable, helping to forecast market growth with precision.



This fresh market analysis is pivotal for stakeholders and investors looking to understand the trajectory of the road freight transportation industry in North America and to adapt their strategies accordingly. It underscores the sector's evolving dynamics and pinpoints where the market is headed, empowering informed business decisions.



For additional insights into the North American road freight transportation market and to explore the key influencers shaping its future, this analysis serves as an indispensable resource for those involved or interested in the industry's ongoing development.

