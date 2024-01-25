Hiking and Trail Footwear Market Set for Growth, Expected to Surge at 8.18% CAGR Through 2028

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hiking and Trail Footwear Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market intelligence study forecasts a promising expansion trajectory for the global hiking and trail footwear industry, highlighting an anticipated growth of USD 6.17 billion during the 2023-2028 period. According to the study's extensive analysis, the market is accelerating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.18%, signaling robust industry dynamics and consumer enthusiasm.

In a recent research publication added to our comprehensive database, the industry's advancements are meticulously dissected, offering stakeholders a detailed outlook on market size, breakthrough trends, driving forces, and the competitive environment. This report aims to equip industry participants with strategic insights and an in-depth understanding of the hiking and trail footwear market to inform decision-making and growth strategies.

The market escalation is principally driven by an upsurge in high-end hiking and trail running footwear, augmented engagement in outdoor pursuits, and increasing advocacy from various associations. These key trends underscore a shifting consumer focus towards outdoor recreation and the demand for specialized footwear that supports such lifestyles.

The market is categorized into the following segments:

Hiking footwear

Trail running footwear

Notably, distribution channels also influence the market's texture, distinguishing between:

Offline channels Online platforms

Geographically, the report identifies key regions contributing to market growth:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

South America

Middle East and Africa



Eco-Friendly Footwear Spurs Market Growth Alongside Online Retail Innovation

An increasing consumer inclination towards sustainable products has positioned eco-friendly footwear as a catalyst in the hiking and trail footwear market expansion. Furthermore, the ascent of online retailing channels and the rising popularity of maximalist hiking and trail shoes are poised to generate substantial demand within this sector.

This meticulously curated market report delineates the competitive landscape, offering a granular examination of established industry players. The analysis shines a spotlight on their market positioning, aiding clients in the identification and pursuit of new market opportunities. Amidst the comprehensive analysis, the report telegraphs pertinent upcoming trends and industry challenges, arming businesses with the foresight needed to capitalize on imminent growth prospects.

Conducted with a balanced mix of primary and secondary research and incorporating insights from key industry figures, the report serves as a beacon of reliability and authority. The gathered data, both extensive and exhaustive, has been synthesized to present an actionable market and vendor landscape, reaffirming the value of strategic planning in leveraging future growth opportunities.

The hiking and trail footwear market's promising outlook embodies a confluence of innovation, ecological awareness, and the vigor of outdoor sports enthusiasts, marking the segment as a ripe avenue for investment and engagement over the coming years.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Adidas AG

ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

ASICS Corp.

BOREAL

Columbia Sportswear Co.

Deckers Outdoor Corp.

Frasers Group plc

GALAXY UNIVERSAL LLC

KEEN Inc.

La Sportiva Spa

Lukas Meindl GmbH and Co. KG

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

Red Wing Brands of America Inc.

Skechers USA Inc.

Tecnica Group SpA

Under Armour Inc.

VF Corp.

Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd.

Wolverine World Wide Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bid32t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.