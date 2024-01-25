Innosphere Ventures Announces Opening of Applications for the 2024 Life Sciences Incubator Program

Fort Collins, CO, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innosphere Ventures, a leading supporter of technology startups, is excited to announce the opening of applications for its Life Sciences Incubator program. This prestigious program is designed to accelerate the growth and success of innovative life sciences startups in fields such as medical device technology, diagnostics, biopharma, health technology, digital health, advanced material science, and veterinary translational medicine.

The application period is now open and will run until March 22, 2024. Selected applicants will be notified by March 29, 2024.

The Life Sciences Incubator program offers startups nine months of comprehensive support, including access to expert mentors, market and investor research resources, and a proven framework for business development. Notably, Innosphere Ventures does not take equity in participating companies, making it an ideal opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to accelerate their life sciences ventures without giving up ownership.

Mike Freeman, CEO of Innosphere Ventures, enthusiastically supports the program, stating, "We are profoundly thankful for the opportunity to champion entrepreneurship within the life sciences sector over a large region of the US. This initiative enables us to drive innovation born in research universities and to substantially strengthen the life sciences ecosystem. These benefits will resonate not just in the communities we serve, but across the entire United States, reinforcing the nation's economic competitiveness in this vital industry."

Kevin Noble, Program Director for the Life Sciences Incubator, added, "Our program is designed to keep entrepreneurs focused on achieving their startup priorities. We provide valuable mentorship, resources, and a strong network to help startups thrive."

Innosphere Ventures is proud to announce that this program has been made possible through the generous support of the United States Economic Development Administration (EDA) and its Build to Scale Venture Challenge grant. This 2 Million dollar funding underscores our commitment to driving innovation and fostering economic growth in the field of life sciences.

Innosphere Ventures encourages founders, innovators, and entrepreneurs with a passion for life sciences to apply and join this transformative journey. For more information and to submit an application, please visit www.innosphereventures.org.

About Innosphere Ventures: Innosphere Ventures is a fee-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the success of high-impact startup companies. With a powerhouse network spanning six states and including nine R1 universities and three State Bioscience Associations, Innosphere Ventures is a catalyst for innovation and economic growth.

